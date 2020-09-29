Carry Me Home: This Season's Best Luxury Handbags

This fall, invest in a timeless handbag that looks just as good going out as it does staying in.

By

Model with large handbag on lap

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

I found myself in a conundrum planning this fall handbag feature while we were still under lockdown in May. As sweatsuits became the de facto uniform, accessories were quickly cast back into their dust bags and shoeboxes. Even I, a person whose day-to-day revolves around them, guiltily abandoned my leather treasures. This shift in lifestyle directly contributed to an existential career crisis: Who am I to confidently fill our pages with handbags when I hadn’t touched one in months?! As I cautiously started to open up my wardrobe again and took inventory of the untouched accessories, I regained the appreciation of the craftsmanship, quality material, and the proportions of my handbags. I began thinking about why we even carry handbags in the first place. Aside from looking great, they provide comfort in the knowledge that our most essential personal items are with us in the unpredictable outside world. But what about when we’re inside, amongst everything we “need?”

This handbag feature is a tribute; a subtle love letter to the hardworking leather goods that enable us to be prepared for anything thrown our way. Here, the season’s most covetable handbags take center stage, with barely any clothes to compete against, and held tightly and closely. These neutral-hued handbags in sturdy but sumptuous leathers and intricate woven styles, are classic go-tos that will last well beyond this moment in time. In their dependability, we can find comfort after all.

Lean on Me

Model leaning on handbag

SAVAGE X FENTY BRA, WORN THROUGOUT, $50; FENDI BAG, $6,500.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Barely There

Model sitting of sofa with handbag on lap

TOD’S BAG, (SIMILAR STYLE) $1,945; FREE PEOPLE BOY SHORTS, $24.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Keep Close

Close up of model with handbag

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Cross Body

Model in Christian Dior top with handbag

DIOR COAT (FOR SIMILAR STYLES) AND BAG, $3,250.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Hold Tight

Model holding up brown handbag

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO BAG (FOR SIMILAR STYLES), $3,500.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Close Knit

Model in bra holding knitted handbag

DOLCE & GABBANA SKIRT (SIMILAR STYLE), $995; AND BAG (SIMILAR STYLE), $3,695.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Lean on Me

Model sat on window sill holding handbag

PRADA BAG (SIMILAR STYLES); WOLFORD BODYSUIT, $240.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

Baggage Claim

Brown Louis Vuitton handbag on stool

LOUIS VUITTON BAG, $5,700.

(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)

MODEL: LULU BONFILS AT MUSE MANAGEMENT NYC

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.