Carry Me Home: This Season's Best Luxury Handbags
This fall, invest in a timeless handbag that looks just as good going out as it does staying in.
By Julia Gall
I found myself in a conundrum planning this fall handbag feature while we were still under lockdown in May. As sweatsuits became the de facto uniform, accessories were quickly cast back into their dust bags and shoeboxes. Even I, a person whose day-to-day revolves around them, guiltily abandoned my leather treasures. This shift in lifestyle directly contributed to an existential career crisis: Who am I to confidently fill our pages with handbags when I hadn’t touched one in months?! As I cautiously started to open up my wardrobe again and took inventory of the untouched accessories, I regained the appreciation of the craftsmanship, quality material, and the proportions of my handbags. I began thinking about why we even carry handbags in the first place. Aside from looking great, they provide comfort in the knowledge that our most essential personal items are with us in the unpredictable outside world. But what about when we’re inside, amongst everything we “need?”
This handbag feature is a tribute; a subtle love letter to the hardworking leather goods that enable us to be prepared for anything thrown our way. Here, the season’s most covetable handbags take center stage, with barely any clothes to compete against, and held tightly and closely. These neutral-hued handbags in sturdy but sumptuous leathers and intricate woven styles, are classic go-tos that will last well beyond this moment in time. In their dependability, we can find comfort after all.
Lean on Me
Barely There
Keep Close
Cross Body
Hold Tight
Close Knit
Lean on Me
Baggage Claim
MODEL: LULU BONFILS AT MUSE MANAGEMENT NYC
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •