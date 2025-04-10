Jennifer Lawrence Prescribes the Doctor Bag Trend With an Archival Fendi Tote and $1,250 Alaïa Flats

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Though the east-west bag trend is far from over, a new silhouette has already began picking up steam. Featuring dual top handles and a squat, but roomy shape, the doctor bag is primed to be fashion's next superstar. Just ask Jennifer Lawrence, who took a dose of the trend for an early-morning walk in New York City.

On April 9, Lawrence officially kicked off the spring season with what will surely become its most popular purse style. Her look was heavily archival, including a crimson red, fur-trimmed, silk kimono jacket and a top-handle doctor bag.

The creation hails from luxury brand Fendi and has a black leather outer with white contrast stitching. It's a beloved design Lawrence reaches for time and again, as an accent for her signature casual-cool style.

Jennifer Lawrence looks stylish in a red and black outfit while out for dinner with friends in bustling New York.

Jennifer Lawrence styles her archival doctor bag with Alaïa's Criss Cross Ballerina Flats in leopard.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Don't Look Up actor expertly combined new and old to create a look that felt one hundred percent unique. She paired the historic pieces with buzzy buys from present day, like wide-leg jeans and a pair of fashion's most coveted shoes. Lawrence went for a little print mixing moment, swapping her Nike and Adidas sneakers for leopard-spotted Alaïa flats. The spotted shoes delightfully contrasted her jacket's ornate floral motif.

Her exact pair—the Criss Cross Ballerina Flats—are defined by their sleek ballet-style silhouette and intersecting straps that inspired their name. As of now, they're are still fully shoppable in several colors.

Though her footwear is undeniably costly, Lawrence's handbag falls on the more affordable end. The exact same style is shoppable at second-hand luxury retailers like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective for under $500.

Jennifer Lawrence last toted her Fendi doctor bag on house-visits to close friends throughout lower Manhattan while wearing a sweater by The Row and comfy Adidas sneakers. Her styling modernized the Victorian-era bag's centuries-long history of accompanying doctors on their rounds. In 2025, designers including Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Ferragamo have also updated the look with sumptuous suedes and leather, embossed logos, and childlike charms fixed on the handles.

No matter the designer, Lawrence would probably agree this trend is the cure to a lackluster bag collection. Shop lookalike styles ahead.

Shop the Doctor Bag Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

