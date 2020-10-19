Today's Top Stories
NET-A-PORTER Adds Manolo Blahnik to Roster

Same-day Manolos straight to your door? Here for it!

By Julia Gall
manolo blahnik net a porter

Calling all Carrie Bradshaws: Manolos are dropping at NET-A-PORTER. Chances are, if you live and shop in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, you'll be well aware of NAP's Premiere same-day delivery service, which as of Monday, October 19, will now include Manolo Blahnik shoes.

After long last, the eponymous designer has finally joined the 100+ brands offering footwear at the etailer. The man himself couldn't be happier: “NET-A-PORTER is the leader in luxury e-commerce and for over 20 years has partnered with some the world’s leading brands. Their buying team has an incredible eye for what women really want to wear when it comes to luxury fashion and accessories, and I’m thrilled that we are finally able to work together!”

Of course, the feeling is mutual. NET-A-PORTER's Global Buying Director, Elizabeth von der Goltz explains their take on the selection. "Signature classics will be showcased in a new, fresh way and their new seasonal styles are a true expression of the brand’s flawless craftsmanship and extensive creativity." She calls out the ankle-chain embellished Fombra and the Cluntius shearling knee-high boots as some of her favorites we can look forward to in the coming weeks.

The curated selection also includes timeless classics and iconic styles such as the Hangisi (Mrs. Big's engagement shoe) alongside seasonal staples all designed with the touch of whimsy and show-stopping details that Blahnik is known for. From monochromatic buckles, to bejeweled embellishments, NET-A-PORTER's debut offering provides options for every shopper (dibs on the shearling sandal!), no matter their personal style. Check out our favorites here:

