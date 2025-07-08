Naomi Campbell Is (Probably) Shopping Amazon Prime Day's New Balance 9060 Sneaker Sale During the Paris Couture Week
Multi-tasking at its finest.
Check on your fashion friends today, because Paris Couture Week and day one of Prime Day are synced. While shopping Amazon's biggest deals, we're also refreshing our Instagram feeds, waiting for the next front row outfit to drop.
Couture Week attendees are likely observing the same schedule today, because fashion-girl faves are also on sale. Sure, Naomi Campbell watched Chanel's Haute Couture show from the front row on July 8. However, if she's like us, the supermodel perused Amazon's homepage before the first look emerged. Lucky for Campbell, her favorite New Balance 9060 sneakers are on sale with code "PRIME25".
Though on July 8, Campbell's chunky sneakers were nowhere to be found at the Fall/Winter 2025 fête. Outside the Grand Palais, she posed for photographers in an anti-summer tweed set, courtesy of Chanel's Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection. The 55-year-old buttoned her long-sleeve cardigan to the top, paired with wide-leg trousers. Her padded shoulders, collar, hemlines, and cuffs were all embroidered with rope-like twill in metallic gold. As seen on the Fall 2025 catwalk, gold monogrammed buttons matched across her chest, sleeves, and legs.
Instead of her notable NBs, Campbell slipped on Chanel slingbacks with the trademark cap toes. They coordinated to her Mini 2.55 Bag, a sold-out black quilted style, which rings in at $5,200. The $12,900 Chanel Bouton De Camelia Earrings and square sunglasses finished her front-row outfit.
Campbell's New Balances didn't attend the Chanel soirée, but they did earn a spot in her suitcase. 12 hours pre-show, the A-lister was spotted on the streets of Paris wearing the $150 trainers. On day one of Couture Week, she defied the dress code in a denim Adidas tracksuit, which looked nostalgic alongside her newest "Navy Mushroom" sneakers.
The uppers featured a blend of navy suede and tan mesh, while the wavy rubber soles added some extra height to her off-duty outfit. Her exact sneakers are 25% off on ASOS, but ShopBop is also stocked with various colors. Maybe she'll expand her collection.
Day one of Amazon Prime Day is off to a stylish start, and you can count on Marie Claire's team to scour the internet for the best fashion deals. While you await more Couture Week looks, pass the time by securing Campbell-approved New Balance sneakers below.
Shop On-Sale Sneakers Inspired by Naomi Campbell
