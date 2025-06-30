And just like that, the most-talked-about wedding of the season is over. Newlyweds Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are off to their honeymoon and the VIP guests are headed stateside.

Following the "Dolce Notte" pajama party on Saturday, various celebrities hit the most casual event on the three-day itinerary: their flights home. However, Sydney Sweeney continued her style streak until the moment she boarded her June 29 flight at Venice's Marco Polo Airport. Instead of the usual travel uniform (think Rihanna's sweatsuit), the Euphoria star wore head-to-toe designer, including $1,100 Bottega Veneta shoes.

Sweeney chose the Astaire Mary-Jane Ballerinas, one of many hybrid trends that combine two best-sellers into a single, Franken-shoe design. Her ivory flats had all the makings of classic Mary Janes, starting with a single strap across each upper and oversize gold buckles. The only difference? The foldable heels transformed the style into mules. Bottega's woven Intrecciato pattern (a trademark motif in the Italian label's catalog) made the leather backstay less structured than the rest of the shoe. As such, Sweeney's soles rested atop the braided heels.

Sydney Sweeney exited the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in hybrid Mary Jane-mule shoes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Sweeney styled her only white outfit of the weekend (she didn't want to steal the bride's thunder). The Anyone But You actor wore a long-sleeve blouse and a pleated midi skirt. Both lacy pieces were lined with poplin eyelets across the top and bottom hemlines.

Like her shoes, Sweeney's airport-approved carry-on hailed from Bottega Veneta. Her Large Andiamo Bag is offered in small, medium, and large sizes; the 27-year-old carried the largest option, ringing in at $8,400. (Her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi owns the same one.) The silky calfskin tote held all of her essentials and more.

Sweeney's Mary Jane mules marked a laid-back detour from her final wedding 'fit: a custom Galia Lahav gown at the "Dolce Notte" party on June 27. The noir piece channeled gothic glamour to a T, complete with a lacy corset and a sheer floor-length skirt. The one-color story continued with her vintage evening bag, courtesy of Chanel.

On June 27, Sweeney attended the final group get-together in a black Galia Lahav gown. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It'd be a challenge to copy Sweeney's custom wedding looks, unless you have her stylist, Molly Dickson on speed dial. Luckily for us, her airport attire is more palatable.

