Elegant-minded shoppers, listen up: You need to check out Massimo Dutti. The label is essentially Zara's older sister (the brands share a parent company), and well-dressed New Yorkers agree: its pieces deserve a spot in your wardrobe. If you're new to the selection, don't worry—I'm here to introduce you to the must-buy finds from its most recent collection.

The "if you know, you know" brand has gradually taken over the street style scene. Its collection of minimal yet elevated pieces—most of which retail for under $20—offers shoppers a subtle luxury vibe that feels neither boring nor contrived. Instead, the brand's latest collection integrates seamlessly into the neutral-toned wardrobes of the chic New Yorkers I pass on the street. Until now, those savvy shoppers may have been doing a little gatekeeping—that is, until now. Their pieces are simply too good for me not to share.

I rounded up 23 must-buy items from the brand's latest drop to prove it. Highlights include a pair of boho-inspired studded ballet flats, sleek strappy sandals, and linen pants that can serve double duty in your summer wardrobe. Plus, there are plenty of breezy dresses and easy-to-style tops that you'll want to wear all the time.

Massimo Dutti Flat Satin Sandals With Tie Detail - Limited Edition $250 at Massimo Dutti These chic sandals are the key to a boho-inspired summer look.

Massimo Dutti Ballet Flats With Metallic Details $160 at Massimo Dutti Elevate your summer shoe game with this pair of flats.

Massimo Dutti Rhinestone Leather Sandals $160 at Massimo Dutti I love how cool these T-strap sandals are.

Massimo Dutti Satin Halter Top With Trims $100 at Massimo Dutti Who needs a basic white tank when you have this option?

Massimo Dutti Satin Midi Skirt With Trims $160 at Massimo Dutti Team it with the matching slip skirt for an easy look.

Massimo Dutti Knit Dress With Fringed Hem $250 at Massimo Dutti The woven texture on this white dress makes it feel cool.

Massimo Dutti Long Flowing Dress With Lace Neckline $160 at Massimo Dutti Everyone could use a new slip dress.

Massimo Dutti Flowing Linen Blend Dress With Contrasting Details $190 at Massimo Dutti This is the perfect summer work dress.

Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Wide-Leg Elastic Detail Trousers $120 at Massimo Dutti Linen pants season is almost here! Pick up this pair to prepare.

Massimo Dutti Flowing Striped Halter Top $100 at Massimo Dutti This striped top feels so elegant.

Massimo Dutti Flowing Top With Eyelets $120 at Massimo Dutti Team this strappy tank with a pair of jeans for an easy date-night look.

Massimo Dutti Thin Split Suede Belt With Studs $60 at Massimo Dutti Belts are the secret to my elevated wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti Irregular Wide Bracelet $120 at Massimo Dutti I'm currently upgrading my jewelry game, and this bone-style cuff is the perfect way to do it.

Massimo Dutti Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant $100 at Massimo Dutti Pendant necklaces are summer's easiest accessory.

Massimo Dutti Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail $180 at Massimo Dutti This ruched dress will play nicely with the rest of your summer capsule wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti Top With Draped Detail $70 at Massimo Dutti Chocolate brown is the perfect summer neutral.

Massimo Dutti Woven Paper Mini Satchel Bag $190 at Massimo Dutti Woven bags are my favorite summer bag style.

Massimo Dutti Braided Nappa Leather Medium Tote Bag $390 at Massimo Dutti Try this tote as your new work bag.

Massimo Dutti 100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top $100 at Massimo Dutti Silky tank tops like this one feel so polished.

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Flared Trousers - Limited Edition $256 at Massimo Dutti They're even sleeker when n paired with the matching white pants.

Massimo Dutti Short Sleeve Organza T-Shirt $220 at Massimo Dutti This tee has a shiny texture that's perfect for your corporate summer dress code.

Massimo Dutti Leather High Heel Slider Shoes $180 at Massimo Dutti I'm really into mule-style heels right now, so this pair is on my to-buy list.

Massimo Dutti Strappy Lace Camisole Top $80 at Massimo Dutti Style this lacy tank with a pair of jeans for your next going out outfit.