Massimo Dutti Is Zara’s Sleek Older Sister—and She’s Having a Moment
23 finds worth shopping from the brand's newest drop.
Elegant-minded shoppers, listen up: You need to check out Massimo Dutti. The label is essentially Zara's older sister (the brands share a parent company), and well-dressed New Yorkers agree: its pieces deserve a spot in your wardrobe. If you're new to the selection, don't worry—I'm here to introduce you to the must-buy finds from its most recent collection.
The "if you know, you know" brand has gradually taken over the street style scene. Its collection of minimal yet elevated pieces—most of which retail for under $20—offers shoppers a subtle luxury vibe that feels neither boring nor contrived. Instead, the brand's latest collection integrates seamlessly into the neutral-toned wardrobes of the chic New Yorkers I pass on the street. Until now, those savvy shoppers may have been doing a little gatekeeping—that is, until now. Their pieces are simply too good for me not to share.
I rounded up 23 must-buy items from the brand's latest drop to prove it. Highlights include a pair of boho-inspired studded ballet flats, sleek strappy sandals, and linen pants that can serve double duty in your summer wardrobe. Plus, there are plenty of breezy dresses and easy-to-style tops that you'll want to wear all the time.
These chic sandals are the key to a boho-inspired summer look.
Elevate your summer shoe game with this pair of flats.
Who needs a basic white tank when you have this option?
Team it with the matching slip skirt for an easy look.
Everyone could use a new slip dress.
This is the perfect summer work dress.
Linen pants season is almost here! Pick up this pair to prepare.
Team this strappy tank with a pair of jeans for an easy date-night look.
I'm currently upgrading my jewelry game, and this bone-style cuff is the perfect way to do it.
This ruched dress will play nicely with the rest of your summer capsule wardrobe.
Woven bags are my favorite summer bag style.
Try this tote as your new work bag.
They're even sleeker when n paired with the matching white pants.
This tee has a shiny texture that's perfect for your corporate summer dress code.
I'm really into mule-style heels right now, so this pair is on my to-buy list.
Style this lacy tank with a pair of jeans for your next going out outfit.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
