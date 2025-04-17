Massimo Dutti Is Zara’s Sleek Older Sister—and She’s Having a Moment

23 finds worth shopping from the brand's newest drop.

Massimo Dutti
(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Elegant-minded shoppers, listen up: You need to check out Massimo Dutti. The label is essentially Zara's older sister (the brands share a parent company), and well-dressed New Yorkers agree: its pieces deserve a spot in your wardrobe. If you're new to the selection, don't worry—I'm here to introduce you to the must-buy finds from its most recent collection.

The "if you know, you know" brand has gradually taken over the street style scene. Its collection of minimal yet elevated pieces—most of which retail for under $20—offers shoppers a subtle luxury vibe that feels neither boring nor contrived. Instead, the brand's latest collection integrates seamlessly into the neutral-toned wardrobes of the chic New Yorkers I pass on the street. Until now, those savvy shoppers may have been doing a little gatekeeping—that is, until now. Their pieces are simply too good for me not to share.

I rounded up 23 must-buy items from the brand's latest drop to prove it. Highlights include a pair of boho-inspired studded ballet flats, sleek strappy sandals, and linen pants that can serve double duty in your summer wardrobe. Plus, there are plenty of breezy dresses and easy-to-style tops that you'll want to wear all the time.

Massimo Dutti, Flat Satin Sandals With Tie Detail - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Flat Satin Sandals With Tie Detail - Limited Edition

These chic sandals are the key to a boho-inspired summer look.

Ballet Flats With Metallic Details
Massimo Dutti
Ballet Flats With Metallic Details

Elevate your summer shoe game with this pair of flats.

Massimo Dutti, Rhinestone Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Rhinestone Leather Sandals

I love how cool these T-strap sandals are.

Massimo Dutti, Satin Halter Top With Trims
Massimo Dutti
Satin Halter Top With Trims

Who needs a basic white tank when you have this option?

Massimo Dutti, Satin Midi Skirt With Trims
Massimo Dutti
Satin Midi Skirt With Trims

Team it with the matching slip skirt for an easy look.

Massimo Dutti, Knit Dress With Fringed Hem
Massimo Dutti
Knit Dress With Fringed Hem

The woven texture on this white dress makes it feel cool.

Massimo Dutti, Long Flowing Dress With Lace Neckline
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Dress With Lace Neckline

Everyone could use a new slip dress.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Linen Blend Dress With Contrasting Details
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Dress With Contrasting Details

This is the perfect summer work dress.

100% Linen Wide-Leg Elastic Detail Trousers
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Wide-Leg Elastic Detail Trousers

Linen pants season is almost here! Pick up this pair to prepare.

Flowing Striped Halter Top
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Striped Halter Top

This striped top feels so elegant.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Top With Eyelets
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Top With Eyelets

Team this strappy tank with a pair of jeans for an easy date-night look.

Massimo Dutti, Thin Split Suede Belt With Studs
Massimo Dutti
Thin Split Suede Belt With Studs

Belts are the secret to my elevated wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti, Irregular Wide Bracelet
Massimo Dutti
Irregular Wide Bracelet

I'm currently upgrading my jewelry game, and this bone-style cuff is the perfect way to do it.

Massimo Dutti, Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant
Massimo Dutti
Necklace With Fossil Piece Pendant

Pendant necklaces are summer's easiest accessory.

Massimo Dutti, Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail
Massimo Dutti
Long Flounce Dress With Gathered Detail

This ruched dress will play nicely with the rest of your summer capsule wardrobe.

Massimo Dutti, Top With Draped Detail
Massimo Dutti
Top With Draped Detail

Chocolate brown is the perfect summer neutral.

Massimo Dutti, Woven Paper Mini Satchel Bag
Massimo Dutti
Woven Paper Mini Satchel Bag

Woven bags are my favorite summer bag style.

Massimo Dutti, Braided Nappa Leather Medium Tote Bag
Massimo Dutti
Braided Nappa Leather Medium Tote Bag

Try this tote as your new work bag.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
100% Mulberry Silk Strappy Top

Silky tank tops like this one feel so polished.

Massimo Dutti, Linen Blend Flared Trousers - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Flared Trousers - Limited Edition

They're even sleeker when n paired with the matching white pants.

Short Sleeve Organza T-Shirt - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Short Sleeve Organza T-Shirt

This tee has a shiny texture that's perfect for your corporate summer dress code.

massimodutti,

Massimo Dutti
Leather High Heel Slider Shoes

I'm really into mule-style heels right now, so this pair is on my to-buy list.

Massimo Dutti, Strappy Lace Camisole Top
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Lace Camisole Top

Style this lacy tank with a pair of jeans for your next going out outfit.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest