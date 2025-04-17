Sun-filled days are swiftly approaching, which means that it’s officially time for me to ditch my clunky, closed-toed boots for this season’s best sandals . As temperatures begin to rise, I’m embracing a slew of sizzling shoe trends that have trickled down from the Spring 2025 runways to the mainstream market. I’m talking about lofty wedges with a boho-chic flair, fisherman sandals that champion fashion’s nautical craze, and platform slip-ons that boast a dose of drama.

To curate my assortment of warm-weather shoes, I’m relying on a few of my favorite shopping destinations including Nordstrom , Mango , and Zara . To no surprise, all three retailers have everything I could possibly need and more. And the best part of all? Every single style that made it into my shopping cart falls right under $200, so I won’t have to spend a pretty penny.

Ahead, discover a handpicked list of 24 sandals that I’m coveting this season. Aside from trending shoe designs, I’ve also included enduring classics that are just as popular—like neutral-toned strappy sandals and barely-there slides.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules $198 at Nordstrom Jelly sandals are back from the ‘90s, and if you haven’t played into this whimsical style yet, allow Vince’s Barcelona mules to convince you to do so. Pair these with a laid-back outfit, like white jeans and a simple T-shirt.

MANGO Wedge Leather Sandals $150 at Mango These flip-flop wedges have “early aughts fashion” written all over them. Turn up the Y2K volume by styling these shoes with low-rise jeans and a cropped baby tee.

MANGO Open-Toed Heeled Sandals With Pointed Toe $70 at Mango Mango’s cream-colored heeled sandals stand apart from the rest with an angular silhouette that looks like a work of art. Snag this pair of shoes if you’re looking to give your summer footwear collection a sculptural boost.

Jeffrey Campbell Adapt Ankle Strap Sandal $165 at Nordstrom Among the many color trends ruling the fashion crowd, sky blue happens to be my favorite. With an inherently charming appeal, this dainty pastel shade will totally take over my wardrobe.

Schutz Malta Sandal $83 at Nordstrom Ask any fashion enthusiast about their footwear essentials, and I guarantee they’ll mention black sandals. Schutz’s Malta shoes put a twist on the timeless style with an elegant croc-embossed lining.

MANGO Combined-Strap Heeled Sandals $80 at Mango It girls everywhere are wearing white heels this season, and if you’d like to follow their lead, Mango’s Combined-Strap Sandals will allow you to do just that.

ZARA Flat Leather Sandals $60 at Zara These flat leather sandals are going straight into my travel capsule wardrobe. I can easily see myself wearing them with billowing linen pants and a matching top.

Marc Fisher LTD Alonde Slide Sandal $54 at Nordstrom With countless wedding ceremonies ahead, I need a pair of sandals that will go with all my wedding guest dresses. After spotting Marc Fisher LTD’s Alonde shoes, I think I just found my match.

Nine West Nerisa Ankle Strap Espadrille Wedge Sandal $67 at Nordstrom Nothing says summer quite like an espadrille sandal. Whether you’re heading to a garden party or a shoreside dinner, these woven shoes will rise to any occasion.

Nordstrom Meggan Ankle Strap Sandal $80 at Nordstrom Thanks to high-end labels like Alaïa, Toteme, and Chloé, butter yellow has become the most viral color of 2025. Lean into the delectable hue with Nordstrom’s Meggan Ankle-Strap Sandals.

ZARA Leather Strappy Sandals $80 at Zara The contrast topstitching detail on these flats adds a dynamic touch that I simply can’t resist. Oh, and did I mention the intricate toe loop? If you're anything like me, you've already added these sandals to your wishlist.

Reformation Lake Flat Sandal $168 at Nordstrom Reformation’s Lake Flat Sandals are ideal for those seeking a streamlined pair of shoes. With a versatile shade of chocolate brown and a minimalistic design, these sandals will anchor any warm-weather outfit.

MANGO High-Heeled Sandals With Buckle Straps $80 at Mango From afar, Mango's square-toed shoes might seem relatively ordinary, but take a closer look and you’ll find tiny hardware-adorned buckles decorated along the straps. It’s a clever detail that elevates these heels to new heights.

ZARA Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment $50 at Zara Cherry red accessories are all the rage among the style set, and I’ll be jumping on the bandwagon with these smooth leather sandals. I’d suggest you’d do the same if this style catches your eye.

MANGO Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap $80 at Mango If you’re opposed to sky-high sandals, try these kitten heels. With a low-to-the-ground construction, a sturdy buckle closure, and a supple footbed, comfort is a given.

MANGO Crossed Strap Heeled Sandal $80 at Mango Drenched in a tasty hue of mocha mousse, these strappy sandals are a must-have purchase. Slip them on and expect to receive tons of compliments.

ZARA Suede Fisherman Sandals $80 at Zara The fisherman aesthetic is making quite a splash, so go ahead and take a dive into the maritime-inspired trend with Zara’s fisherman sandals. They’re stitched with luxe suede for a sophisticated feel.

MANGO Leather Sandals With Cross Strap $100 at Mango Crafted with a cross-strap design, these black sandals are unequivocally modern. Style them with your favorite linen dress and you’ve got yourself a summer outfit to wear on repeat.

ZARA Leather Flat Cross Strap Sandals $50 at Zara I must admit, I’m a heels girl. With that said, it’s always nice to have a pair of flats on hand for those moments when I get tired of walking around in towering shoes. I’ll do just that with these cross-strap sandals from Zara.

Sam Edelman Daniella Ankle Strap Sandal $54 at Nordstrom Believe it or not, the girlhood aesthetic is still going strong. Channel your inner child with these bubblegum pink ankle-strap sandals.

ZARA Double Strap Buckle Flat Sandals $70 at Zara Chunky sandals are having a moment, so I’ll be test-driving the trend by way of Zara’s flats. With massive buckled straps, these shoes embrace the joyful spirit of maximal accessories .

Madewell The Tuley Crossover Sandal $98 at Nordstrom If you’re not afraid to go full-on boho, step into these velvety suede sandals. They flaunt an edgy appeal with gold stud embellishments and hardware buckles.

ZARA Woven Cage Sandals $60 at Zara These glossy shoes put a refined twist on the fisherman sandal trend with thin straps and a pared-down silhouette.

