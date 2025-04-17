24 Sandals I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom

Sun-filled days are swiftly approaching, which means that it’s officially time for me to ditch my clunky, closed-toed boots for this season’s best sandals. As temperatures begin to rise, I’m embracing a slew of sizzling shoe trends that have trickled down from the Spring 2025 runways to the mainstream market. I’m talking about lofty wedges with a boho-chic flair, fisherman sandals that champion fashion’s nautical craze, and platform slip-ons that boast a dose of drama.

To curate my assortment of warm-weather shoes, I’m relying on a few of my favorite shopping destinations including Nordstrom, Mango, and Zara. To no surprise, all three retailers have everything I could possibly need and more. And the best part of all? Every single style that made it into my shopping cart falls right under $200, so I won’t have to spend a pretty penny.

Ahead, discover a handpicked list of 24 sandals that I’m coveting this season. Aside from trending shoe designs, I’ve also included enduring classics that are just as popular—like neutral-toned strappy sandals and barely-there slides.

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

Jelly sandals are back from the ‘90s, and if you haven’t played into this whimsical style yet, allow Vince’s Barcelona mules to convince you to do so. Pair these with a laid-back outfit, like white jeans and a simple T-shirt.

MANGO, Wedge Leather Sandals

MANGO
Wedge Leather Sandals

These flip-flop wedges have “early aughts fashion” written all over them. Turn up the Y2K volume by styling these shoes with low-rise jeans and a cropped baby tee.

MANGO, Open-Toed Heeled Sandals With Pointed Toe

MANGO
Open-Toed Heeled Sandals With Pointed Toe

Mango’s cream-colored heeled sandals stand apart from the rest with an angular silhouette that looks like a work of art. Snag this pair of shoes if you’re looking to give your summer footwear collection a sculptural boost.

Adapt Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Adapt Ankle Strap Sandal

Among the many color trends ruling the fashion crowd, sky blue happens to be my favorite. With an inherently charming appeal, this dainty pastel shade will totally take over my wardrobe.

Malta Sandal
Schutz
Malta Sandal

Ask any fashion enthusiast about their footwear essentials, and I guarantee they’ll mention black sandals. Schutz’s Malta shoes put a twist on the timeless style with an elegant croc-embossed lining.

MANGO, Combined-Strap Heeled Sandals - Women

MANGO
Combined-Strap Heeled Sandals

It girls everywhere are wearing white heels this season, and if you’d like to follow their lead, Mango’s Combined-Strap Sandals will allow you to do just that.

Flat Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals

These flat leather sandals are going straight into my travel capsule wardrobe. I can easily see myself wearing them with billowing linen pants and a matching top.

Alonde Slide Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Alonde Slide Sandal

With countless wedding ceremonies ahead, I need a pair of sandals that will go with all my wedding guest dresses. After spotting Marc Fisher LTD’s Alonde shoes, I think I just found my match.

Nerisa Ankle Strap Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Nine West
Nerisa Ankle Strap Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Nothing says summer quite like an espadrille sandal. Whether you’re heading to a garden party or a shoreside dinner, these woven shoes will rise to any occasion.

Meggan Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Meggan Ankle Strap Sandal

Thanks to high-end labels like Alaïa, Toteme, and Chloé, butter yellow has become the most viral color of 2025. Lean into the delectable hue with Nordstrom’s Meggan Ankle-Strap Sandals.

Leather Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Leather Strappy Sandals

The contrast topstitching detail on these flats adds a dynamic touch that I simply can’t resist. Oh, and did I mention the intricate toe loop? If you're anything like me, you've already added these sandals to your wishlist.

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

Reformation’s Lake Flat Sandals are ideal for those seeking a streamlined pair of shoes. With a versatile shade of chocolate brown and a minimalistic design, these sandals will anchor any warm-weather outfit.

MANGO, High-Heeled Sandals With Buckle Straps

MANGO
High-Heeled Sandals With Buckle Straps

From afar, Mango's square-toed shoes might seem relatively ordinary, but take a closer look and you’ll find tiny hardware-adorned buckles decorated along the straps. It’s a clever detail that elevates these heels to new heights.

Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment

Cherry red accessories are all the rage among the style set, and I’ll be jumping on the bandwagon with these smooth leather sandals. I’d suggest you’d do the same if this style catches your eye.

MANGO, Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap

If you’re opposed to sky-high sandals, try these kitten heels. With a low-to-the-ground construction, a sturdy buckle closure, and a supple footbed, comfort is a given.

MANGO, Crossed Strap Heeled Sandal - Women

MANGO
Crossed Strap Heeled Sandal

Drenched in a tasty hue of mocha mousse, these strappy sandals are a must-have purchase. Slip them on and expect to receive tons of compliments.

Suede Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Suede Fisherman Sandals

The fisherman aesthetic is making quite a splash, so go ahead and take a dive into the maritime-inspired trend with Zara’s fisherman sandals. They’re stitched with luxe suede for a sophisticated feel.

Spy-Kid Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Spy-Kid Slide Sandal

The “unexpected red theory” suggests that a pop of red will instantly enhance any outfit, Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have all given it a try. Now it’s your turn!

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Cross Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Cross Strap

Crafted with a cross-strap design, these black sandals are unequivocally modern. Style them with your favorite linen dress and you’ve got yourself a summer outfit to wear on repeat.

Leather Flat Cross Strap Sandals
ZARA
Leather Flat Cross Strap Sandals

I must admit, I’m a heels girl. With that said, it’s always nice to have a pair of flats on hand for those moments when I get tired of walking around in towering shoes. I’ll do just that with these cross-strap sandals from Zara.

Daniella Ankle Strap Sandal
Sam Edelman
Daniella Ankle Strap Sandal

Believe it or not, the girlhood aesthetic is still going strong. Channel your inner child with these bubblegum pink ankle-strap sandals.

Double Strap Buckle Flat Sandals
ZARA
Double Strap Buckle Flat Sandals

Chunky sandals are having a moment, so I’ll be test-driving the trend by way of Zara’s flats. With massive buckled straps, these shoes embrace the joyful spirit of maximal accessories.

The Tuley Crossover Sandal
Madewell
The Tuley Crossover Sandal

If you’re not afraid to go full-on boho, step into these velvety suede sandals. They flaunt an edgy appeal with gold stud embellishments and hardware buckles.

Woven Cage Sandals
ZARA
Woven Cage Sandals

These glossy shoes put a refined twist on the fisherman sandal trend with thin straps and a pared-down silhouette.

Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.

Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.

When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

