Black Friday Sales to Help Distract You From, Well, Everything

Although Black Friday sales are not a top priority for most Americans in 2020 considering we're eight months into a pandemic, brands are still hosting discounts on their sites in an effort to sustain their businesses that have struggled this year. Whether you're looking for a distraction from the news cycle, trying to find the perfect "I miss you" present to send to a friend you haven't seen IRL in months, or putting the finishing touches on your seemingly-endless holiday gift list, allow these fashion, beauty, and home Black Friday sales, below, to help you do just that. Black Friday is technically on Friday, November 27, but you can start shopping a lot of sales as early as next week.

Fashion & Accessories

Missoma

Date: November 23-28

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Aritzia

Date: November 25-30

Discount: Up to 50 percent off online and in-store

J.Crew

Date: November 27

Discount: 50 percent off your purchase

La Ligne

Date: November 20-30

Discount: 50 percent off select styles online

Saturday's NYC

Date: November 20-Decemeber 20

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

APL

Date: November 30

Discount: Buy two pairs, get the third pair free

NADAAM

Date: November 23-29

Discount: 40 percent off online and in-store using code: BLACKFRI40 (some exclusions apply

Hanky Panky

Date: November 25-29

Discount: 50 percent off select retro thongs; 50 percent off select cotton 3 & 5 packs

Rebecca Minkoff

Date: November 17-December 1

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with special deals and a tiered sale of up to 40 percent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Aurate

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 20 percent off <$500; 25 percent off >$500



DL1961

Date: November 22-30

Discount: Spent up to $150 get 20 percent off; $300 get 30 percent off; $600 get 40 percent off

Aldo

Date: November 16-December 23

Discount: 50 percent off select sale styles + must-haves styles

Edie Parker

Date: November 27

Discount: 20 percent off on Flower by Edie Parker

M.M.LaFleur

Date: November 10-30

Discount: Up to 70 percent off select items

Girlfriend Collective

Date: November 24-30

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

STATE Bags

Date: November 23-December 1; November 27

Discount: 35 percent off sitewide; free initials embroidery promo

QUAY Australia

Date: November 30

Discount: 40 percent off everything or $39 all styles (high key bundle excluded)

FRAME

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide on apparel and accessories



AG

Date: November 13-30

Discount: 30 percent off (some exclusions apply)

Caraa

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 20 percent off using code: THANKYOU

Todd Snyder

Date: November 22-29

Discount: 20 percent off when you spend $200 or more; 25 percent off when you spend $300 or more; 30 percent off when you spend $500 or more all using code: BlackFriday

Eberjey

Date: November 24-26; November 27; November 28-20; November 30

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide and in-store; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store + 50 percent off flash sale on select items; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store + 50 percent off flash sale on select items

Mavi

Date: November 24-30

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

BlankNYC

Date: November 26-29

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide

Krewe

Date: November 16-20

Discount: Up to 70 percent off key styles

Beauty



T3

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (including the new LUCEA ID and CURL ID) using code: HOLIDAY25

Glossier

Date: November 26-30

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (up to 35 percent off when you shop sets)

Briogeo

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY

Lancôme

Date: November 17-25

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Innisfree

Date: November 23-December 1

Discount: Free shipping with $35 + Most Wanted Kit with $35 purchase; Lucky Tote (up to $60 value) with $60 purchase; BOGO on hand creams

Dermstore

Date: November 22-30

Discount: Up to 30 percent off using code: sharethelove

Home



Amazon

Date: November 20-27

Discount: Select deals will be released throughout the week at the link below

Outdoor Fellow

Date: November 27-30

Discount: 25 percent off candles plus free shipping on orders over $40 using code: BFCM25

Parachute

Date: November 23-30

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on bedding, bath, and home essentials

Brooklinen

Date: November 18-December 1

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide with no minimums (excludes "Spaces" items)

Society6

Date: November 26-December 1

Discount: 50 percent off wall art; 40 percent off home decor, bedding, and bath; 30 percent off everything else

Etsy

Date: November 25-December 2

Discount: Participating Etsy sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60 percent off across all categories

Rifle Paper Co.

Date: November 25-December 1

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY30

KonMari

Date: November 27-30

Discount: 10 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY2020

Snowe

Date: November 19-30

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on orders $100+; free shipping on all orders

Saatchi Art

Date: November 25-28

Discount: 15 percent off Originals of $1500+ using code: HOLIDAY15; 10 percent off Originals of $500+ using code: HOLIDAY10; 20 percent off Limited Editions of $150+ using code: LIMITED2020

Godiva

Date: November 18-25; November 25-28; November 26-27; November 29

Discount: 25 percent off select items on GODIVA.com and in boutiques; Free 30-piece Goldmark gift with purchase when you spend $150+ on GODIVA.com; Up to 50 percent off select items on GODIVA.com and in boutiques; $20 off when you spend $80+ sitewide on GODIVA.com

Food52

Date: November 26-29

Discount: 20 percent off your purchase of $100+ sitewide using code: YAY20

Birthdate Co.

Date: November 24-December 1

Discount: 15 percent off the Birthdate Candle and 35 percent off the new Birthdate Book

Malin + Goetz

Date: November 27

Discount: $25 gift card for orders over $100; $50 gift card for orders over $150; $75 gift card for orders over $200

Glasses USA

Date: November 10-December 3

Discount: 65 percent off frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + free shipping to your doorstep using code: BLACK65 (excluding: premium, sale labeled items and contact lenses); 25 percent off premium frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + free shipping to your doorstep using code: PREMIUM25 (excluding: Ray-Ban & Oakley, Bluease, and contact lenses); 25 percent off contacts for contacts + free shipping to your doorstep using code: CONTACTS25

The post will be updated as more sales become available.



Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

