Black Friday Sales to Help Distract You From, Well, Everything

Although Black Friday sales are not a top priority for most Americans in 2020 considering we're eight months into a pandemic, brands are still hosting discounts on their sites in an effort to sustain their businesses that have struggled this year. Whether you're looking for a distraction from the news cycle, trying to find the perfect "I miss you" present to send to a friend you haven't seen IRL in months, or putting the finishing touches on your seemingly-endless holiday gift list, allow these fashion, beauty, and home Black Friday sales, below, to help you do just that. Black Friday is technically on Friday, November 27, but you can start shopping a lot of sales as early as next week.
Fashion & Accessories
Missoma
Date: November 23-28
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide
Aritzia
Date: November 25-30
Discount: Up to 50 percent off online and in-store
J.Crew
Date: November 27
Discount: 50 percent off your purchase
La Ligne
Date: November 20-30
Discount: 50 percent off select styles online
Saturday's NYC
Date: November 20-Decemeber 20
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide
APL
Date: November 30
Discount: Buy two pairs, get the third pair free
NADAAM
Date: November 23-29
Discount: 40 percent off online and in-store using code: BLACKFRI40 (some exclusions apply
Hanky Panky
Date: November 25-29
Discount: 50 percent off select retro thongs; 50 percent off select cotton 3 & 5 packs
Rebecca Minkoff
Date: November 17-December 1
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with special deals and a tiered sale of up to 40 percent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Aurate
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 20 percent off <$500; 25 percent off >$500
DL1961
Date: November 22-30
Discount: Spent up to $150 get 20 percent off; $300 get 30 percent off; $600 get 40 percent off
Aldo
Date: November 16-December 23
Discount: 50 percent off select sale styles + must-haves styles
Edie Parker
Date: November 27
Discount: 20 percent off on Flower by Edie Parker
M.M.LaFleur
Date: November 10-30
Discount: Up to 70 percent off select items
Girlfriend Collective
Date: November 24-30
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide
STATE Bags
Date: November 23-December 1; November 27
Discount: 35 percent off sitewide; free initials embroidery promo
QUAY Australia
Date: November 30
Discount: 40 percent off everything or $39 all styles (high key bundle excluded)
FRAME
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide on apparel and accessories
AG
Date: November 13-30
Discount: 30 percent off (some exclusions apply)
Caraa
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 20 percent off using code: THANKYOU
Todd Snyder
Date: November 22-29
Discount: 20 percent off when you spend $200 or more; 25 percent off when you spend $300 or more; 30 percent off when you spend $500 or more all using code: BlackFriday
Eberjey
Date: November 24-26; November 27; November 28-20; November 30
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide and in-store; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store + 50 percent off flash sale on select items; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store; 25 percent off sitewide and in-store + 50 percent off flash sale on select items
Mavi
Date: November 24-30
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide
BlankNYC
Date: November 26-29
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide
Krewe
Date: November 16-20
Discount: Up to 70 percent off key styles
Beauty
T3
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (including the new LUCEA ID and CURL ID) using code: HOLIDAY25
Glossier
Date: November 26-30
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide (up to 35 percent off when you shop sets)
Briogeo
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY
Lancôme
Date: November 17-25
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide
Innisfree
Date: November 23-December 1
Discount: Free shipping with $35 + Most Wanted Kit with $35 purchase; Lucky Tote (up to $60 value) with $60 purchase; BOGO on hand creams
Dermstore
Date: November 22-30
Discount: Up to 30 percent off using code: sharethelove
Home
Amazon
Date: November 20-27
Discount: Select deals will be released throughout the week at the link below
Outdoor Fellow
Date: November 27-30
Discount: 25 percent off candles plus free shipping on orders over $40 using code: BFCM25
Parachute
Date: November 23-30
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on bedding, bath, and home essentials
Brooklinen
Date: November 18-December 1
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide with no minimums (excludes "Spaces" items)
Society6
Date: November 26-December 1
Discount: 50 percent off wall art; 40 percent off home decor, bedding, and bath; 30 percent off everything else
Etsy
Date: November 25-December 2
Discount: Participating Etsy sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60 percent off across all categories
Rifle Paper Co.
Date: November 25-December 1
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY30
KonMari
Date: November 27-30
Discount: 10 percent off sitewide using code: HOLIDAY2020
Snowe
Date: November 19-30
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide on orders $100+; free shipping on all orders
Saatchi Art
Date: November 25-28
Discount: 15 percent off Originals of $1500+ using code: HOLIDAY15; 10 percent off Originals of $500+ using code: HOLIDAY10; 20 percent off Limited Editions of $150+ using code: LIMITED2020
Godiva
Date: November 18-25; November 25-28; November 26-27; November 29
Discount: 25 percent off select items on GODIVA.com and in boutiques; Free 30-piece Goldmark gift with purchase when you spend $150+ on GODIVA.com; Up to 50 percent off select items on GODIVA.com and in boutiques; $20 off when you spend $80+ sitewide on GODIVA.com
Food52
Date: November 26-29
Discount: 20 percent off your purchase of $100+ sitewide using code: YAY20
Birthdate Co.
Date: November 24-December 1
Discount: 15 percent off the Birthdate Candle and 35 percent off the new Birthdate Book
Malin + Goetz
Date: November 27
Discount: $25 gift card for orders over $100; $50 gift card for orders over $150; $75 gift card for orders over $200
Glasses USA
Date: November 10-December 3
Discount: 65 percent off frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + free shipping to your doorstep using code: BLACK65 (excluding: premium, sale labeled items and contact lenses); 25 percent off premium frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses + free shipping to your doorstep using code: PREMIUM25 (excluding: Ray-Ban & Oakley, Bluease, and contact lenses); 25 percent off contacts for contacts + free shipping to your doorstep using code: CONTACTS25
The post will be updated as more sales become available.