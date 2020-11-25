Today's Top Stories
Everlane's Black Friday Sale—Everything You Need to Know

The brand is taking 20 to 40 percent off select merchandise.

By Kelsey Mulvey
everlane
Everlane

Everlane is about to kick off its massive Black Friday sale. From November 27 through November 30, the brand is taking 20 to 40 percent off select merchandise. Though the retailer has remained tight-lipped about what exactly will be on sale, you can expect great deals on cashmere sweaters, leather boots, and outerwear.

That's only a piece of this shopping party. Everlane is donating up to $200,000 to Feeding America, giving $1 (or 10 meals) for every order placed from the 27th to the 29th and a $10 match to every direct donation made here on November 24. (The brand will automatically give a $100,000 flat donation to the hunger-relief organization.) Everlane launched its Black Friday Fund in 2013, and has raised over $8 million in donations for various organizations to date.

While Everlane's Black Friday sale is filled with cold-weather essentials you need now, its Cyber Monday deals are all about what you'll need in the near future. Everlane is expected to slash the price off of Uniform, a collection of men's essentials, that have a great selection of holiday gift options for the men in your life from office-friendly chinos to a versatile button-down. Or, if you want to treat yourself, Everlane is expected to have great deals on its cheeky denim.

Make sure to bookmark this page ahead of the sale, and shop some of our favorite Everlane picks in the meantime, below.

The ReNew Channeled Liner
The ReNew Channeled Liner
Everlane
$98.00
SHOP IT
The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
Everlane
$165.00
SHOP IT
The Heeled Day Boot
The Heeled Day Boot
Everlane
$198.00
SHOP IT
The Re:Down Puffy Puff
The Re:Down Puffy Puff
Everlane
$168.00
SHOP IT
