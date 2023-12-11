Finish Off Your Holiday Shopping Strong with These 34 Gifts

I’ve got you covered.

Anneliese Henderson
By Anneliese Henderson
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

It’s almost mid-December, and even though I intended to check everyone off my gifting list before the end of the month, I fell short. There are still a few stragglers for whom I have yet to find the perfect gift. This past weekend, I searched the internet high and low for the best gifts from a ton of retailers. And not to brag, but I found some incredible beauty and fashion buys. If you’re still shopping for the perfect holiday gifts to wrap up, definitely keep scrolling.

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

My mom has always been the biggest Clinique fan, and now I am, too. We both love this moisturizer, and I know she needs a restock.

Tory Burch Eleanor Watch

The gold and silver just look oh so chic together.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

If you know your friend has been after a beach vacay but hasn't booked it, this will hold her over until then!

Aligne George Slouch Oversize Wool Wrap Coat

The perfect oversize coat for the fashion lover in your life.

Dr. Jart+ Clearing Brightening Peeling Sheet Mask Trio

This is the easiest under-$30 gift that anyone will love.

Sterlina Silver Dainty Polished Hoop Earrings

Everyone needs a good pair of gold hoops.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

I had really bad breakage until I started using this—it really works.

Coach Morgan Crossbody

The color of this handbag is everything.

Tory Burch Mini Eleanor Watch

Can we take a second for the gorgeous double-wrap band on this watch? Too good.

DKNY Camo Print Commuter Jacket

So easy to throw on for workouts, errands, and everything in between.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond 1ct. Emerald Cut Pendant

Because who doesn’t want a diamond? Just saying.

Coach Aria Shoulder Bag

The half-moon shape is trending hard, and this under-$200 find is the perfect way to get into it.

Coach Bow Studs

So cute.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond ⅒ct. Modern Inset Stacking Ring

Such a good ring for stacking or making a statement. You choose.

Burberry Leather Rose Clutch

Yes, this is a bit of an investment, but it’s absolutely stunning.

Larroude Ines Leather Slingback Pumps

The epitome of chic.

Coach Slim ID Card Case