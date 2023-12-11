Finish Off Your Holiday Shopping Strong with These 34 Gifts

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

It’s almost mid-December, and even though I intended to check everyone off my gifting list before the end of the month, I fell short. There are still a few stragglers for whom I have yet to find the perfect gift. This past weekend, I searched the internet high and low for the best gifts from a ton of retailers. And not to brag, but I found some incredible beauty and fashion buys. If you’re still shopping for the perfect holiday gifts to wrap up, definitely keep scrolling.

Aligne George Slouch Oversize Wool Wrap Coat $369 at Aligne The perfect oversize coat for the fashion lover in your life.

Dr. Jart+ Clearing Brightening Peeling Sheet Mask Trio $22 at QVC This is the easiest under-$30 gift that anyone will love.

Sterlina Silver Dainty Polished Hoop Earrings $28 at QVC Everyone needs a good pair of gold hoops.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask $15 at QVC I had really bad breakage until I started using this—it really works.

Coach Morgan Crossbody $120 at Coach The color of this handbag is everything.

Tory Burch Mini Eleanor Watch $328 at Tory Burch Can we take a second for the gorgeous double-wrap band on this watch? Too good.

DKNY Camo Print Commuter Jacket $90 at DKNY So easy to throw on for workouts, errands, and everything in between.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond 1ct. Emerald Cut Pendant $1200 at Lightbox Because who doesn’t want a diamond? Just saying.

Coach Aria Shoulder Bag $179 at Coach The half-moon shape is trending hard, and this under-$200 find is the perfect way to get into it.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond ⅒ct. Modern Inset Stacking Ring $500 at Lightbox Such a good ring for stacking or making a statement. You choose.

Burberry Leather Rose Clutch $2790 at Saks Yes, this is a bit of an investment, but it’s absolutely stunning.

Larroude Ines Leather Slingback Pumps $330 at Saks The epitome of chic.