Finish Off Your Holiday Shopping Strong with These 34 Gifts

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
It’s almost mid-December, and even though I intended to check everyone off my gifting list before the end of the month, I fell short. There are still a few stragglers for whom I have yet to find the perfect gift. This past weekend, I searched the internet high and low for the best gifts from a ton of retailers. And not to brag, but I found some incredible beauty and fashion buys. If you’re still shopping for the perfect holiday gifts to wrap up, definitely keep scrolling.
My mom has always been the biggest Clinique fan, and now I am, too. We both love this moisturizer, and I know she needs a restock.
If you know your friend has been after a beach vacay but hasn't booked it, this will hold her over until then!
The perfect oversize coat for the fashion lover in your life.
This is the easiest under-$30 gift that anyone will love.
I had really bad breakage until I started using this—it really works.
Can we take a second for the gorgeous double-wrap band on this watch? Too good.
So easy to throw on for workouts, errands, and everything in between.
Because who doesn’t want a diamond? Just saying.
The half-moon shape is trending hard, and this under-$200 find is the perfect way to get into it.
Such a good ring for stacking or making a statement. You choose.