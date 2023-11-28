Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Nothing makes me feel like I’ve made the best sartorial decision more than when others compliment my choices. As the designated fashion editor of my friend group, I’ve become the go-to for fashion and beauty questions—we’ve even resorted to a separate WhatsApp group focused only on trends. I love nothing more than sharing my fashion and beauty secrets with my friends, so today, I thought I’d share an edit of the items that I’ve been inundated with questions about this month.
First on the list has to be the Weekend Max Mara coat that had me stopped by several people in London’s Selfridges this weekend. And while traveling to Greece recently, my Tory Burch foldable travel flats also landed a few compliments—one lovely flight attendant even asked me to write down their name for her. Below, I’ve curated an edit of all the fashion and beauty items I’ve had people ask about in the hope they’ll earn you the same compliments they did me.
You can never go wrong with a cable-knit sweater this time of year, and this navy Ann Taylor piece adds polish to any look.
I’ve been adding brooches to my knitwear for glam this fall, and I’m eyeing this classic Chanel one next.
The only styling cream I swear by for healthy-looking locks is the Olaplex No.6.
My first holiday party outfit was a hit this year thanks to this black printed dress.
I gave these soft cashmere gloves to my sister to borrow, and now I can’t get them back from her.
These foldable leather flats have gotten so many compliments on every trip I’ve taken this year.
I always get asked about my pre-owned items, and QVC is my best-kept secret for those classic pieces such as this Chanel makeup case.
Speaking of travel, this rain-repellent pullover has been making sure my comfy airport ’fit survives the November London weather.
This blue diamond bracelet was the perfect holiday edition to my stack.
I couldn’t resist the matching stud earrings, too.
This was the coat that had me stopped several times in Selfridges, and honestly, I can see why.
People are so surprised when I tell them this cute wristlet is from Coach—it’s giving quiet luxury.
Plush leather, top handle, magnetic closure—yes to all, please!
Don’t be alarmed by the light color of this loafer. It’s all anyone is wearing this season.