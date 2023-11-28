Most Coveted is a bi-weekly shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Nothing makes me feel like I’ve made the best sartorial decision more than when others compliment my choices. As the designated fashion editor of my friend group, I’ve become the go-to for fashion and beauty questions—we’ve even resorted to a separate WhatsApp group focused only on trends. I love nothing more than sharing my fashion and beauty secrets with my friends, so today, I thought I’d share an edit of the items that I’ve been inundated with questions about this month.

First on the list has to be the Weekend Max Mara coat that had me stopped by several people in London’s Selfridges this weekend. And while traveling to Greece recently, my Tory Burch foldable travel flats also landed a few compliments—one lovely flight attendant even asked me to write down their name for her. Below, I’ve curated an edit of all the fashion and beauty items I’ve had people ask about in the hope they’ll earn you the same compliments they did me.

Ann Taylor Relaxed Cashmere Cable Sweater $348 at Ann Taylor You can never go wrong with a cable-knit sweater this time of year, and this navy Ann Taylor piece adds polish to any look.

Chanel Pre-Owned Triple CC Gold Brooch $1,600 at QVC I’ve been adding brooches to my knitwear for glam this fall, and I’m eyeing this classic Chanel one next.

Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme $30 at QVC The only styling cream I swear by for healthy-looking locks is the Olaplex No.6.

Kate Spade Flourish Swirl Taffeta Dress $348 at Kate Spade My first holiday party outfit was a hit this year thanks to this black printed dress.

Ann Taylor Cashmere Cable Gloves $70 at Ann Taylor I gave these soft cashmere gloves to my sister to borrow, and now I can’t get them back from her.

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flats $228 at Tory Burch These foldable leather flats have gotten so many compliments on every trip I’ve taken this year.

Chanel Pre-Owned Travel Makeup Case $3,000 at QVC I always get asked about my pre-owned items, and QVC is my best-kept secret for those classic pieces such as this Chanel makeup case.

TexTale Fresh Rain-Repel Hoodie Was $150, Now $120 at TexTale Speaking of travel, this rain-repellent pullover has been making sure my comfy airport ’fit survives the November London weather.

Kate Spade Ellie Polka Dot Elephant Coin Purse $128 at Kate Spade I think this elephant coin purse speaks for itself.

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned Montsouris MM Brown $1,250 at QVC This backpack goes so well with my preppy vibe.

TexTale Fresh Stain-Repel Tee Was $50, now $40 at TexTale A boxy white T-shirt is a fashion-editor wardrobe staple.

Kate Spade Short PJ Set $78 at Kate Spade Is it bad to admit I bought two pairs of this pajama set?

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond ¼ct. Mini Round Brilliant Bracelet $250 at Lightbox Jewelry This blue diamond bracelet was the perfect holiday edition to my stack.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond ½ct. tw. Round Brilliant Solitaire Studs Was $800, Now $600 at Lightbox Jewelry I couldn’t resist the matching stud earrings, too.

Weekend Max Mara Rieti Mix Media Trench Coat $1,395 at Saks This was the coat that had me stopped several times in Selfridges, and honestly, I can see why.

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet With Brushed Plaid Print Was $88, Now $33 at Coach Outlet People are so surprised when I tell them this cute wristlet is from Coach—it’s giving quiet luxury.

Kate Spade Knott Medium Crossbody Tote $348 at Kate Spade Plush leather, top handle, magnetic closure—yes to all, please!