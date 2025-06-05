The Summer 2025 Anklet Trend Elevates Any and All Celebrity-Approved Shoes

I simply wasn't ready for a summer 2025 anklet trend when Kylie Jenner wore a silver ankle bracelet to the Chanel's Paris Couture Week show in January. First, because it was still January—hardly the time to think seriously about vacation accessories. Second, because it seemed like a Y2K homage that wouldn't necessarily reach critical mass again. I write about A-listers in throwback looks almost daily, but I haven't necessarily seen henley tees or flared jeans make a definitive, can't-deny comeback.

Little did I know, the beauty mogul was just the first of several celebrities to decide anklets are once again happening this year. In the weeks since Jenner's fateful Chanel outfit, I've noticed an uptick in ankle adornments paired to every type of footwear imaginable. It's taking off in normie circles, too: "ankle bracelet" is a breakout topic on Google Trends, meaning that significantly more people than usual are searching for tiny chains to match with their toe-ring sandals or retro sneakers.

There hasn't been true consensus on an It-shoe in the months since Jenner broke the anklet seal. Some celebs have gravitated toward Nike V2Ks and ballet sneakers, while others' commitment to $690 flip flops hasn't wavered. Zooming in on their outfit snaps has lately revealed a shell, diamond, or gold ankle bracelet regardless.

Kylie Jenner wearing a Chanel anklet with her matching set at the Chanel couture show

Kylie Jenner was the anklet's earliest 2025 adopter, coordinating a silver Chanel version to her layered belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In late April, Hailey Bieber modeled the default take on the resurgent anklet trend. ("Default" meaning I've also caught the Jenners wearing similar versions—and seen plenty to shop online.) Heading home from dinner at Sushi Park, the Rhode founder layered a Mango trench coat over Magda Butrym capri leggings and Femme Maeve heeled flip flops. The flash near her ankle wasn't a trick of body shimmer; it was a thread-thin gold anklet. It's a piece so tiny, it hasn't been credited by a designer yet.

Hailey Bieber wears an anklet bracelet while walking in New York City

Hailey Bieber went the low-key route with a gold ankle bracelet so thin, it was almost invisible.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A month later, Kim Kardashian pushed the anklet trend to its maximalist limit for a court appearance. Her heaps of diamonds and vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suit made plenty of headlines (including in this magazine), but everyone seemed to overlook the tennis bracelet styled as an anklet with her slingback heels. It was her way of making a defiant head-to-toe statement, as she testified against robbers who stole millions-worth of jewelry from her at gunpoint in 2016. I can't say I'll ever find myself in a similar situation, but I do see the appeal of a diamond anklet and heels when a dress code calls for opulence. (A white-tie wedding, maybe?)

Kim Kardashian wearing a diamond anklet while leaving a courthouse with Kris Jenner

A few months later, step-sister Kim Kardashian wore a diamond ankle bracelet to take the witness stand in the trial against her Paris Fashion Fashion robbers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ankle bracelets went back to their relatable, vacation gift shop roots on a recent Gigi Hadid outing. The Guest in Residence founder attended a weeknight party in late May pairing a multicolor Marc Jacobs dress to Havaianas flip flops and a stack of colorfully threaded, baroque pearl-laden anklets. It was pouring rain, but her embellished dress and beachy beaded bag reminded me of somewhere sunny. And, that rubber flip flops can feel slightly more elevated with an artfully assembled ankle bracelet nearby. Of course, I'll be wearing mine with linen button-downs and shorts instead of off-the-runway designer dresses.

Gigi Hadid attends the Gigi Hadid X Havaianas launch party at Altro Paradiso wearing an anklet bracelet

Gigi Hadid stacked several beachy anklets over her yellow flip flops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney found the most relaxed way to campaign for the anklet's 2025 comeback. Before she returned to New York City on a promo tour for Echo Valley—filled with vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dresses and custom Vera Wang ballgowns—she filmed an ad wearing low-top gray sneakers, a baseball cap, and a single, bead-adorned cord anklet.

Sydney Sweeney on set for a photoshoot wearing a pair of sneakers and a shell anklet

Sydney Sweeney's cord and shell anklet was the most down-to-earth, paired to sneakers and a robe while on-set.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ankle bracelets have always coasted on their nostalgic appeal. As I was counting celebrity examples for this post, fashion editor Lauren Tappan told me she'd purchased one of Jenny Bird's takes: Its Y2K-inspired gold chains, she said, were "irresistible."

I have to agree: The minute this post is published, I plan to scroll back up and hit "Order" on my first anklet of summer 2025. By the end, there might be an entire stack. The renewed versions have nicer materials than the ones I remember from years ago—and as celebrities have already proven, they pair with absolutely any shoe.

