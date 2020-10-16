Yes, everyone deserves a fabulous piece of jewelry, but everyone also deserves an affordable piece of jewelry—that happens to be fabulous. While an expensive ring or bracelet is a grand gesture, a budget-friendly style is just as meaningful. And whether you're buying for others or for yourself, there are plenty of jewelry brands that make high-quality pieces at an affordable price. The majority of pieces from the brands included on this list come in at under $100. Happy shopping!

Melinda Maria

Popular amongst starlets like Julia Roberts and J.Lo, Melinda Maria makes colorful and glamorous pieces for everyday.



Celeste Starr

Andraya Kenton launched her jewelry label in honor of her grandmother Celeste. Both her grandmother and her jewelry line are inspired by the city that never sleeps.

Olivia Burton

While I personally favor their small hoops, this British brand is also known for their vintage-inspired necklaces and affordable watches.

Soko

This women-led jewelry brand uses artisans in Kenya to create these handmade pieces from upcycled brass.

Electric Picks

This best friend duo scours vintage stores to revamp older styles while also creating their own pieces. Everything is handmade in NYC.

1928 Jewelry

Founded in 1968 in Burbank, California, this jewelry manufacturer carries six brands that offer vintage-inspired pieces.

PDPAOLA

Launched in 2014 by a brother and sister duo, this family-owned brand releases 11 new collections a year, with a number of them giving back to charities like The Eden Reforestation Project and Afrikable Foundation (from the AISHA collection).

Lace by Tanaya

Founded in 2010, this Los Angeles-based jewelry brand sells one-of-a-kind pieces, all made by hand.

Tai

Born and raised in Bangkok, this LA-based designer started her line with the goal of bringing details of fine jewelry to fashion pieces.