The Best Fall 2024 Fashion Week Street Style Feels More Personal Than Ever

The fashion week crowd is dressing for themselves—and giving everyone outfit inspiration in the process.

Two women at fashion week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Something big is happening in New York Fashion Week street style. It's not a color trend setting a palette for the week. It's not the sudden rise of an item or styling everyone decided to wear, accidentally or intentionally, to the shows. (Though Marie Claire editors have clocked several guests in oversize leather jackets, sweaters tied over their coats, and wooly woven bonnets.) It's a return to dressing purely for ourselves.

Fashion week street style can skew audacious and over-the-top, with guests chasing a photo op in garments that pop online but are questionable for real life, offline. But all the hand-wringing and TikTok-pontificating over the meaning of "personal style" over the past year might have hit its mark this season. The fashion week crowd looks like they're shopping their own closets—wearing pieces that are luxurious with a noticeably more low-key attitude. On day one, guests tried late-winter layering with oversize leather jackets, contrasting knitwear, and full skirts; by day four, a sudden snowstorm had editors turning up in floor-length faux furs and sensible-yet-sleek ankle boots. (Drama, made practical.) Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike summarized it best, in an offhand observation to the team between shows: "Street style this season is very good, wearable looks."

Scroll on to see the 19 best street style moments at fashion week so far. The designer credits are impressive, but it's the sense of true personal style that makes these outfits worth bookmarking. 

A woman at New York Fashion Week in a leather jacket and white skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman walks at New York Fashion Week in a tie and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two women in street style at New York Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model at New York Fashion Week in a crop top and black skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at New York Fashion Week in jeans and a trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at New York Fashion Week in a long skirt and two tone jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at New York Fashion Week in a leather jacket and lace skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week in a green skirt and sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week with a long coat and twisted top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman walks down the street at fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at Fashion Week in a long coat and trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week with a patent trench coat and tote bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week in a burgundy jacket and leather shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week in a checked jacket and loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest at new york fashion week in a fur coat and black skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week in a blazer and printed skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week in a gray coat and shawl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman crossing the street in jeans and a work jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A woman at fashion week with a shearling coat and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
