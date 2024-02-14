Something big is happening in New York Fashion Week street style. It's not a color trend setting a palette for the week. It's not the sudden rise of an item or styling everyone decided to wear, accidentally or intentionally, to the shows. (Though Marie Claire editors have clocked several guests in oversize leather jackets, sweaters tied over their coats, and wooly woven bonnets.) It's a return to dressing purely for ourselves.

Fashion week street style can skew audacious and over-the-top, with guests chasing a photo op in garments that pop online but are questionable for real life, offline. But all the hand-wringing and TikTok-pontificating over the meaning of "personal style" over the past year might have hit its mark this season. The fashion week crowd looks like they're shopping their own closets—wearing pieces that are luxurious with a noticeably more low-key attitude. On day one, guests tried late-winter layering with oversize leather jackets, contrasting knitwear, and full skirts; by day four, a sudden snowstorm had editors turning up in floor-length faux furs and sensible-yet-sleek ankle boots. (Drama, made practical.) Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike summarized it best, in an offhand observation to the team between shows: "Street style this season is very good, wearable looks."

Scroll on to see the 19 best street style moments at fashion week so far. The designer credits are impressive, but it's the sense of true personal style that makes these outfits worth bookmarking.

