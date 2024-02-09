For editors, stylists, and buyers, fashion week is much like a bi-annual Super Bowl where the who's who in fashion—with Hollywood guest appearances, of course—gather to commence another fashion season. The schedule is busy, the energy is high, and, as one can imagine, the outfits are usually on point. Inevitably, the streets of New York become an extension of the catwalks, and street style takes on a pulse of its own, with as much impact on the ensuing trends as the looks that stroll down the runway.

There will invariably be a few far-fetched looks that offer more entertainment value than wearability factor. But for most attendees, their fashion week style must also work for them—and put to work, they are. Whether they're running across town or through boroughs to catch the next show, or standing up to New York's irreverent weather forecasts, one thing is sure: Fashion week looks must have the muscle to do it all.

Sure, trendy pieces are welcome into the OOTDs. (It's yet to be seen how many mob wife aesthetic-inspired fur and faux fur coats will be in the ether.) Still, for many, fashion week is also a workplace in its own right, where laptop bags, blazers, and sensible (albeit trendsetting) shoes are plentiful.

Ahead, Marie Claire editors share their seven-day wardrobe game plan for fashion week, alongside a few wishlist pieces they're eyeing for the season.

Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, attends New York Fashion Week in a pink and white quilted coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Future)

"At a recent Levi's preview, I tried on this pair of jeans from the men's rack and was totally blown away. They have a great stovepipe meets bootcut leg shape (not too skinny, not too flared), and once I get them hemmed, they will break exactly where I want them to while still maintaining a bit of a slouch. I'm a size 8 in women's, and the 32 x 32 (with stretch!) fit me so well. After I left the appointment, I sent a text to 3 friends recommending them.

If you read my newsletter Self Checkout, you know I'm a huge fan of &Daughter sweaters. I recently picked up a few during their last sale, and they've instantly become wardrobe staples—easy to wear with jeans and skirts, great colors, and reasonably priced given they're 100 percent wool— handlinked and hand finished. Everyone I've recommended the brand to comes back to let me know they're a new favorite.

As for outerwear? Simply put, this season, the coat is the look! This Frankie shop robe-type option will have me looking good and feeling cozy—just what you need to get through a long month of shows."

(Image credit: Future)

"I'll admit even I'm sick of reading about uniform dressing, but you can't argue with the efficiency that comes with an outfit full of pieces you can easily mix and match and will always look good together. In colder weather, my formula entails a sweater, some variation of wool or blended trousers, and usually a sock and kitten heel combo. I get around the uniform doldrums by playing up textures and proportions. This season, that sweater is a mohair brushed cardigan from Scanlan Theodore (I cannot resist mohair!), paired with my trusty Loewe kitten heel penny loafers. They're polished but extremely comfortable—I can walk a mile in them and often do. And, of course, you will read about the importance of outerwear many times from our editors. For me, Attersee's tapestry coat will be my outfit MVP."

(Image credit: Future)

"My New York Fashion Week outfits start and end with my coat. It’s the first, and sometimes only, thing anyone sees while I’m running between shows. As a proud outfit repeater, I’m planning to wear the same Helsa coat I wore throughout Copenhagen Fashion Week—and that I’ve worn all winter. There’s something so elegant about the way the detachable scarf drapes over my shoulder and, more importantly, it’s so warm. With the rest of my outfit more or less hidden under my coat, I’ll try to let my personality out through my accessories: a sleek little leather bag, bright ballet flats, and a floral claw I can clip in my hair, to my bag, or on my coat’s collar."

Marie Claire Fashion Features Editor, Emma Childs, attends New York Fashion Week in a minimalist black-and-white look. (Image credit: Jade Belmes)

(Image credit: Future)

"When you step out of the house during a New York City winter, it's essential to wear the proper base layers. When you're attending February Fashion Week and running around the city all day, traipsing from Bushwick to the Upper East Side, it's absolutely crucial you dress accordingly. UNIQLO Heattech is my lifesaver. My Coach Shearling jacket will also keep me warm. As for accessorizing, red is the color on everyone's mind—including mine. I plan to pick up a pair of these cherry-colored tights from Calzedonia for an as-needed pop of color throughout the week".

(Image credit: Future)

"I am a ballet flat superfan. This leather pair from Sam Edelman feels elevated with the delicate ruching. Comfortable and easy to style, they'll be a mainstay in my fashion week wardrobe. I also wear a lot of black, so I need to have some fun outerwear this season. This black and yellow Apparis coat has a nice shape, so I know I'll get a lot of wear (and warmth) out of it. With red being one of the season's biggest color trends, I'm incorporating it into my wardrobe via this mini crossbody from Mansur Gavriel. It keeps me hands-free, so I can efficiently zip from show to show."

(Image credit: Future)

"To prepare for the hectic fashion week ahead, I’m opting for wardrobe staples that will make styling a breeze. You’ll likely see me wearing one of my favorite trench coats from Rue Sophie, paired with a cozy sweater, a structured denim skirt, and knee-high boots. I’ll complete the look with a black belt and gold accessories."

(Image credit: Future)

We love to talk ourselves into a great purchase now and again, and there's no better time to parade a new piece than at fashion week.

Dries Van Noten Cutout Leather Sandals , $815 "This Dries Van Noten cutout leather sandal has my name written all over it. I won't be able to wear them for a while, but when I'm in Paris for the shows I'll definitely buy them to pair with slouchy denim and short suits. This is a shoe that can definitely work for both vibes." -NO

"This Dries Van Noten cutout leather sandal has my name written all over it. I won't be able to wear them for a while, but when I'm in Paris for the shows I'll definitely buy them to pair with slouchy denim and short suits. This is a shoe that can definitely work for both vibes." -NO Sophie Buhai Silver Audrey Earrings , $455 "Wearing earrings is non-negotiable for me. I feel pretty naked without them, but I don't love the thought of changing them up every day. Enter: These very sleek drop earrings that will virtually go with everything I own." -SH

"Wearing earrings is non-negotiable for me. I feel pretty naked without them, but I don't love the thought of changing them up every day. Enter: These very sleek drop earrings that will virtually go with everything I own." -SH AGOLDE High-Rise Slim Leg Jeans , $210 "I'm having a bit of a denim crisis—not due to the fact that Gen Z insists I MUST get rid of my skinny jeans, but because I got a little overzealous during a recent closet purge. As such, I'm on the hunt for new styles I can wear a few times a week. AGOLDE is always a favorite, so I'm excited to add these into the mix." -NO

"I'm having a bit of a denim crisis—not due to the fact that Gen Z insists I MUST get rid of my skinny jeans, but because I got a little overzealous during a recent closet purge. As such, I'm on the hunt for new styles I can wear a few times a week. AGOLDE is always a favorite, so I'm excited to add these into the mix." -NO Jacquemus Le Bambino Leather Tote Bag , $647 "I'll only need to carry around a few essentials during fashion week, so I'm eyeing Jacquemus' small Le Bambino bag crafted from sumptuous brown leather." -LT

, "I'll only need to carry around a few essentials during fashion week, so I'm eyeing Jacquemus' small Le Bambino bag crafted from sumptuous brown leather." -LT Mini Cookie Leather Top-Handle Bag, $425 "Puppets and Puppets is one of the shows I look forward to the most—of course, due to the collection presented, but also to see what my fellow guests are wearing." -EC