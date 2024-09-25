Break Out the Biker Shorts Because Princess Diana Style Season Is Here

Three pictures of Princess Diana wearing bike shorts and a sweatshirt
The first day of autumn might inspire a certain desire to buy everything pumpkin spice, but as soon as the first leaves start to change, royal fans experience another phenomenon. Yes, Princess Diana season is here.

Here on the East Coast, we've been experiencing the typical wild range of early fall temps, and it's hard to know what to wear when it's 80 degrees one day and 68 the next. Enter Diana's casual uniform of bike shorts and a sweatshirt.

The late Princess of Wales was often photographed heading to the gym in a pair of lycra shorts and a crew-neck graphic sweatshirt, and she rocked everything from her iconic navy Virgin Atlantic design to a gray Harvard University style.

Princess Diana wearing an American flag sweatshirt and shorts

Princess Diana stepped out in an American flag-themed look for a 1994 trip to the gym.

Alo Yoga 5
Alo Yoga 5" Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short

Navy Virgin Atlantic Princess Diana replica sweatshirt
Etsy Fly Atlantic Princess Diana Replica Sweatshirt

Yogalicious Womens High Waist Running 7
Yogalicious Womens High Waist 7" Biker Shorts With Side Pockets

Avanova Women's Usa Flag Graphic Letter Print Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt Loose Top Letter Beige Small
Avanova Women's USA Flag Sweatshirt

While she had a penchant for wearing a particular pair of coral shorts, the princess also stepped out in black, white and navy shades for gym runs and errands.

And of course, the key to the ultimate '90s Diana look is a pair of slouchy white socks with chunky white sneakers (and a good pair of shades).

Even Cardi B isn't immune to the pull of a sweatshirt and biker shorts, with the rapper stepping out in a very Diana-esque ensemble consisting of a Harvard sweatshirt and gray spandex shorts in June.

I happen to wearing such a combination right now, although my sweatshirt reads "Lucerne, Switzerland" and was hastily purchased from a gift shop this past summer. But no matter where your athleisure comes from, you'll definitely feel the royal vibes with this look.

Sadly, the window for the unofficial Diana uniform is short. And while winter will be here before you know it, I'll be soaking up every minute of these autumn days (in my Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, of course).

Princess Diana wearing a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and bike shorts outside the gym

The royal's Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt became an iconic piece of her wardrobe after she wore it on repeat to the gym.

Jacksonville Jaguars Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew
Abercrombie & Fitch NFL Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew

Hue Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack, White/white/white, One Size
Hue Women's Slouch Socks

Zella Studio Luxe Pocket Bike Shorts
Zella Studio Luxe Pocket Bike Shorts

Ivysport Harvard University Crewneck Sweatshirt, Essential, Grey, Small
Ivysport Harvard University Crewneck Sweatshirt

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”

