The first day of autumn might inspire a certain desire to buy everything pumpkin spice, but as soon as the first leaves start to change, royal fans experience another phenomenon. Yes, Princess Diana season is here.

Here on the East Coast, we've been experiencing the typical wild range of early fall temps, and it's hard to know what to wear when it's 80 degrees one day and 68 the next. Enter Diana's casual uniform of bike shorts and a sweatshirt.

The late Princess of Wales was often photographed heading to the gym in a pair of lycra shorts and a crew-neck graphic sweatshirt, and she rocked everything from her iconic navy Virgin Atlantic design to a gray Harvard University style.

Princess Diana stepped out in an American flag-themed look for a 1994 trip to the gym. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alo Yoga 5" Seamless Ribbed Favorite Short $58 at Alo Yoga

Etsy Fly Atlantic Princess Diana Replica Sweatshirt $31 at Etsy

Yogalicious Womens High Waist 7" Biker Shorts With Side Pockets $20 at Amazon

While she had a penchant for wearing a particular pair of coral shorts, the princess also stepped out in black, white and navy shades for gym runs and errands.

And of course, the key to the ultimate '90s Diana look is a pair of slouchy white socks with chunky white sneakers (and a good pair of shades).

Even Cardi B isn't immune to the pull of a sweatshirt and biker shorts, with the rapper stepping out in a very Diana-esque ensemble consisting of a Harvard sweatshirt and gray spandex shorts in June.

I happen to wearing such a combination right now, although my sweatshirt reads "Lucerne, Switzerland" and was hastily purchased from a gift shop this past summer. But no matter where your athleisure comes from, you'll definitely feel the royal vibes with this look.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, the window for the unofficial Diana uniform is short. And while winter will be here before you know it, I'll be soaking up every minute of these autumn days (in my Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, of course).

The royal's Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt became an iconic piece of her wardrobe after she wore it on repeat to the gym. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zella Studio Luxe Pocket Bike Shorts $59 at Nordstrom