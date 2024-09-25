Break Out the Biker Shorts Because Princess Diana Style Season Is Here
Shop these pieces to create a perfect Lady Di moment this fall.
The first day of autumn might inspire a certain desire to buy everything pumpkin spice, but as soon as the first leaves start to change, royal fans experience another phenomenon. Yes, Princess Diana season is here.
Here on the East Coast, we've been experiencing the typical wild range of early fall temps, and it's hard to know what to wear when it's 80 degrees one day and 68 the next. Enter Diana's casual uniform of bike shorts and a sweatshirt.
The late Princess of Wales was often photographed heading to the gym in a pair of lycra shorts and a crew-neck graphic sweatshirt, and she rocked everything from her iconic navy Virgin Atlantic design to a gray Harvard University style.
While she had a penchant for wearing a particular pair of coral shorts, the princess also stepped out in black, white and navy shades for gym runs and errands.
And of course, the key to the ultimate '90s Diana look is a pair of slouchy white socks with chunky white sneakers (and a good pair of shades).
Even Cardi B isn't immune to the pull of a sweatshirt and biker shorts, with the rapper stepping out in a very Diana-esque ensemble consisting of a Harvard sweatshirt and gray spandex shorts in June.
I happen to wearing such a combination right now, although my sweatshirt reads "Lucerne, Switzerland" and was hastily purchased from a gift shop this past summer. But no matter where your athleisure comes from, you'll definitely feel the royal vibes with this look.
Sadly, the window for the unofficial Diana uniform is short. And while winter will be here before you know it, I'll be soaking up every minute of these autumn days (in my Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt, of course).
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
