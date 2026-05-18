Teasers for the Zara x Bad Bunny collaboration began the moment he stepped foot on the Super Bowl LX halftime show stage. He made halftime show history in a custom Zara outfit, the Spanish retailer's first step toward being named fashion search engine Lyst's "breakout brand" of Q1. Now, Zara x Benito Antonio is setting up the label for a stellar Q2.

Over the weekend, a surprise Zara pop-up inside San Juan's Plaza Las Américas mall gave fans the chance to shop the collaboration before the rest of the world even knew about it. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Puerto Rican musician perused the transformed storefront in person, too. Mint green walls and bubblegum pink shelves spotlighted new designs heavily influenced by his personal, elevated streetwear style. Zara locations outside the Grammy winner's home turf won't get the Bad Bunny treatment until May 21, when the entire collection drops online.

Bad Bunny wore custom Zara during his Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by how fast Bad Bunny's Adidas sneakers sold out after the halftime show, Zara knew his stamp of approval was enough to win over his fanbase. The brand shared the collaboration's new logo on Instagram, but kept size, price, and silhouette ranges under lock and key.

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Instead, Zara offered sneak peeks of branded sweatshirts, patterned T-shirts, and linen-looking suits, cut from the same ivory cloth as his football-inspired, Super Bowl costume. Even the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer's off-stage style—like his affinity for oversize shorts and baseball caps—played a part in curating the collection. Expect lots more Easter eggs tied to his discography in the final, in-store line-up.

Turns out, his Super Bowl show teased his upcoming Zara collaboration. (Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The news came two weeks after the 2026 Met Gala, when an almost unrecognizable Bad Bunny joined Stevie Nicks in wearing custom Zara on the red carpet. Intricate prosthetics helped him embody his 80-year-old self—an homage to the aging body portion of the "Costume Art" exhibition—in an all-black tuxedo suit.

The blazer, fitted trousers, and oversize pussy bow marked the first public-facing phase of his Zara collaboration, as Bad Bunny designed everything with the label. "It's always been a dream to have the opportunity to go to the Met with a look designed by myself," he told Vogue before ascending the museum's steps. "It's something I'm super proud of and happy about."

Bad Bunny wore custom Zara to the 2026 Met Gala, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara shows no signs of slowing down this year. Two months ago, John Galliano joined the team for a two-year partnership. His first "beyond gender and beyond seasons" collection will launch in September, but much like Bad Bunny's line, most designs remain a mystery.

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News of the Dior and Maison Margiela alum's career move seemed to ignite a Zaraissance among VIP fashion girls. Everyone from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Selena Gomez and Millie Bobby Brown added Zara to their early-2026 wardrobes. That said, Bad Bunny is the first A-lister to bring his affinity to storefronts from here to Puerto Rico. He certainly won't be the last, though. Zara x Stevie Nicks, you're up next.