Bad Bunny Wears Custom Zara to His 2026 Super Bowl Half Time Performance

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny teased that, like he did with his Grammy-winning project "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," he would be bringing "a lot of my culture" to the halftime stage. He did that and much more—putting the spotlight on not just Puerto Rico and its diaspora, but also every Latin American nation and its people—on one of the biggest stages in the world.

On the fashion front, he paid tribute not just to the occasion, but to his family. Styled by Storm Pablo, following a truly epic collaboration at this year's Grammys, Bad Bunny commanded the Levi's Stadium field on Sunday night in his own take on a football uniform: all white button-down, trousers, and tie, with an "OCASIO 64" jersey—a nod to his mother's last name—up top. Vogue reports that the whole 'fit was custom Zara. (The Spanish retailer is a surprising choice, following his Schiaparelli Haute Couture on the Grammys red carpet just last week.) On his feet? Adidas BadBo 1.0s, his first signature sneaker as part of his longtime collaboration with the brand, also in all white.

(Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After a stop by the casita rooftop, Bad Bunny temporarily ditched the jersey to dance alongside one of his surprise guests, Lady Gaga, at an all-white wedding party in an outdoor plaza styled after Old San Juan, swapping it for a suit jacket.

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Los Pleneros de la Cresta—the plena musical ensemble that features on "Debí Tirar Más Fotos"—came out alongside Bad Bunny for the grand finale. They were dressed in guayabera-inspired shirts by Puerto Rico-based designer Yayi Pérez, embroidered with the facade of Centro Cultural Yerba Bruja, the cultural center they're developing on the island.

(Image credit: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny's monochromatic performance outfit is very much in line with his recent style streak. He arrived in San Francisco earlier in the week, and appeared at a pre-game press conference on February 5. He walked on stage in a grey and white pinstripe suit and long shearling coat, both by Bottega Veneta.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The suit was plucked from Louise Trotter's debut collection for the Italian fashion house. On the runway, it was styled with a leather trench in a more olive-tinged shade of grey—very much in line with the "Glamoratti" aesthetic trending for 2026.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In lieu of the white leather loafers the model wore at the show, Bad Bunny wore a different pair of Adidas BadBo 1.0s. He first teased the style in the music video for "BOKeTE", which dropped back in April 2025. The BadBo 1.0 didn't launch until the first week of February in a brown-and-cream colorway, priced at $160, and swiftly sold out. (Only 1,994 pairs were made available.) At the press conference, Bad Bunny opted for a navy and cream pair.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

He accessorized a grey beanie with bunny-like ears—a look he's rocked before—and black sunglasses. (Under his sleeve, on his wrist, he wore a platinum Cartier Crash watch with a grey leather wristband, really committing to the color story.)

Bad Bunny previously appeared on the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV, making a guest appearance during Jennifer Lopez's and Shakira's joint performance in 2020. He was styled by Pablo in a silver look from Berlin-based label Last Heirs, created in collaboration with Nike and Swarovski, consisting of a vinyl coat embellished with 13,000 crystals, sweater, and trousers. His custom Nike Blazers also bore Swarovski stones.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Now, as a headliner, Bad Bunny left an indelible mark on the millions of people who tuned in on Sunday night with his incredibly moving and electric performance, which will go down as one of the all-time greats.