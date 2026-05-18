Princess Kate Is Reportedly “In Early Stages” of Planning a Comeback Trip That’s Been 4 Years in the Making

Princess Kate’s visit to Italy was her first time heading on overseas tour since her 2024 cancer diagnosis, and now that she’s completed a successful trip, it seems like her eye is on a further-flung destination. According to an exclusive report in the Mirror, the Princess of Wales is planning on accompanying Prince William to India this fall for the Earthshot Prize—the first time she’ll have attended the ceremony since 2022.

The outlet’s royal editor, Russell Myers—who penned the recent biography of the couple, William and Catherine—reported that Princess Kate “is relishing the prospect of accompanying her husband to South Asia in November.” Prince William launched the environmental prize in 2021, and the Princess of Wales attended the first two events in London and Boston.

This year’s Earthshot Prize awards will be held in Mumbai, with Myers adding that the couple is also said to be “taking on a politically sensitive trip to the capital Delhi.”

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Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured during their 2016 visit to India. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured during their 2016 visit to India. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source told the Mirror, “ The Prince and Princess of Wales stand ready to assist the country however they can. The plans are in the early stages but it promises to be an amazing experience.”

William and Kate last visited Mumbai and Delhi in 2016, when the couple embarked on an official royal tour of India and Bhutan. During the trip, the Prince and Princess of Wales combined their diplomatic mission with feeding baby elephants, playing cricket and recreating the iconic photo of Princess Diana at the Taj Mahal.

Princess Kate visits with children during her May 2026 trip to Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Myers noted that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 2022 tour of India was canceled due to Queen Elizabeth’s death. While India has retained a politically neutral stance on the war between Ukraine and Russia, the country’s close ties to Russia have prevented another royal tour from being planned, until now.

After the huge success of Princess Kate’s trip to Italy, which saw massive crowds greeting the royal, sources say there’s hopes that William and Kate’s star power can help on the diplomatically tough visit.

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The Princess of Wales is “feeling well and energized” after the trip, a royal source said, noting she “returned from Italy feeling deeply inspired.”