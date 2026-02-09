Adidas Drops Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Sneakers—And They Already Hit an It-Shoe Milestone
Hopefully there's a restock in the works.
Fans knew Bad Bunny wouldn't take the Super Bowl halftime show stage in his Schiaparelli Oxfords from the 2026 Grammys. Even so, performing his greatest hits in his very own Adidas sneakers surprised even the most devoted Conejos.
The Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers earned their first close-up around two minutes into Bad Bunny's set: on top of a celebrity-filled casita inside Levi's Stadium. His first signature shoe with Adidas was a perfect shade match to his custom, football-inspired Zara set. Little did fans know, while Bad Bunny danced to hits like "Tití Me Preguntó," "NUEVAYoL," and "Yo Perreo Sola," he was planning on re-releasing the once-sold-out model as a post-Super Bowl present the next morning.
With the dust barely settled on the Benito Super Bowl, Adidas dropped the $160 BadBo 1.0 sneakers in white, just like the singer's show shoes. Nubuck and hairy teasel suede shared custody on the neutral uppers, before flat, rubber outsoles introduced warm-toned beige into the mix. (You may recognize the silhouette from his pre-Super Bowl press conference, though they were black and white.)
Contrary to the best-selling Adidas Sambas, ventilation holes decorated the sidewalls, perhaps to support Bad Bunny during his "immersive" performance. Sky blue, zig-zag stitching atop the tongue matched the shade of Adidas's logo.
A star on each heel drew "direct inspiration from the iconic symbol on the Puerto Rican flag," according to a press release. Like his Zara football jersey—specifically its "OCASIO 64" embroidery, inspired by his mother's last name—the star paid tribute to his Puerto Rican roots.
To no surprise, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl sneakers sold out in minutes. (If Zara had listed his jersey-centric set, it would've shared the same fate.) The BadBos were almost guaranteed to go fast: Not just because they starred in his halftime show, but also because of last week's drop.
Bad Bunny and Adidas initially released the $160 sneakers in brown hours after DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS took home the 2026 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Just 1,994 pairs were available (a number equivalent to the singer's birth year) and sold out before Bad Bunny could add his three Grammys to his trophy collection.
The main difference between both editions of BadBos? The initial, brown-and-white style traded the Puerto Rican star for “1994/1994" in the aforementioned bright blue embroidery. Its rubber outsole—though equally level to the turf—was stark white, not beige.
Before Bad Bunny could publicly celebrate his second Adidas collaboration, he wiped his Instagram grid clean. This move typically signals a creative shift from a major artist, whether it be musically or sartorially. (See Taylor Swift's ghost town of an Instagram account in 2017 before announcing Reputation.)
If we're lucky, this means Bad Bunny already has a new era in the works. As long as his next move includes a restock of the Adidas BadBo 1.0 sneakers, we'll be happy. Everyone knows from the "BOKeTE" music video and the Super Bowl press conference that there are more colors available.
