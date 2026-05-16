Dua Lipa Trades Her Vintage Versace Outfit for a Slinky Metallic Dress and the High-Vamp Trend

The superstar added a pop of strawberry red to her outfit.

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Dua Lipa is seen during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacopo Raule/GC Images/FilmMagic)
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Dua Lipa is currently at Cannes Film Festival and the pop star certainly packed for the occasion. From unmistakable vintage outfits to popular footwear trends, the "Houdini" singer has been bringing the glamour to the glitzy event.

After sharing photos of a vintage Versace dress on Instagram, Lipa was spotted wearing a sheer purple two-piece set from Salvatore Ferragamo.

For accessories, the Barbie actress opted for a pair of Ferragamo's Itaca Patent-Leather Mules in Red, which retail for $1,150 and feature a high-vamp silhouette. She also carried a matching bright red bag.

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Lipa leaned into Spring 2026's color-pop trend with her outfit. Both grape purple and tomato red have featured heavily throughout the season, with a strawberry red shade proving to be particularly popular with It girls.

Dua Lipa is seen during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026 in Cannes, France

Dua Lipa combines the high-vamp trend with a sheer grape purple set.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

For jewelry, Lipa wore items from her beloved Bvlgari Serpenti collection, including a Viper One-Coil Ring, a Viper Two-Coil Ring, a Viper Bracelet, and Viper Earrings.

The matching purple skirt and blouse set feature an off-center lace-up fastener and were seen on the runway for Salvatore Ferragamo's Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection.

A model walks the runway at the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2026 in Milan, Italy

The matching purple skirt and blouse set feature an off-center lace-up fastener.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The same day, Lipa attended a red carpet Nespresso event, where she changed into a slinky metallic chainmail dress from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2009 Ready-to-Wear collection. For accessories, the singer chose a pair of Le Silla Shirley Heeled Sandals in Silver and more Bvlgari jewels.

Dua Lipa is seen during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026 in Cannes, France

Dua Lipa wearing a slinky metallic chainmail dress.

(Image credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2009 in Paris, France on September 30th, 2008

A model walks the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Fashion Week in September 2008.

(Image credit: Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

A day earlier, Lipa shared photos of herself wearing another eye-catching metallic dress with matching knee-high boots.

Dua Lipa wearing vintage Versace on Instagram

Dua Lipa wearing a vintage outfit from Versace Atelier.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The sleek outfit included a Versace Atelier Silver Sequin Zip Front Mini Dress and a matching pair of Silver Embellished Zip Front Boots, both from the fashion house's Fall 1995 Haute Couture collection.

Kate Moss walks the runway during the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1995-1996 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 8, 1995 in Paris, France

Kate Moss wearing Dua Lipa's glittering Versace dress on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 8, 1995.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Whether she's wearing enviable vintage outfits or pulling brand new pieces from the runway, Lipa's winning style never fails.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY DUA LIPA

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.