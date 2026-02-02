Bad Bunny Wears Schiaparelli's First Haute Couture Menswear Look at the 2026 Grammys

A week out from the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny took a break from half-time rehearsals to attend the 2026 Grammys—and make some fashion news, while he was at it.

It's a big night for Benito: He's nominated in six categories for Debí Tirar Más Fotos—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, Best Música Urbana Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Album Cover. He arrived to the Grammys red carpet in an elegant black velvet tuxedo, with a sharp nip at the waist, over a white shirt and black bow-tie, styled by Storm Pablo.

It wasn't only an immediate addition to everyone's best-dressed lists, it was a pretty notable credit: Bad Bunny is wearing Daniel Roseberry's first-ever menswear look for Schiaparelli. If the cinched waist didn't give it away, the corseted detail running across the back was a tell-tale sign of its provenance.

Another distinctively Schiaparelli feature? The subtle beaded embroidery along the lapel to mimic the look of a tape measure.

Bad Bunny has been attending the Latin Grammys since 2017. (Over the course of his career, he's received 17 awards and 52 nominations from the Latin Recording Academy.) He earned his first main show nomination—for Record of the Year—in 2019 for "I Like It," his collaboration with Cardi B and J. Balvin. He didn't make his Grammys red carpet debut, though, until two years later, in 2021, wearing Burberry by then-creative director Riccardo Tisci. (That also marked the first time he won: Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, for YHLQMDLG.)

Styled by Pablo, he went the monochromatic route in a peacoat, buttoned-up shirtdress, and knit beanie with ears, all in black. (His combat boots, also in black, were from Departamento.) He added a pop of color courtesy of his yellow-tinted Bonnie Clyde sunglasses and the sunflower he carried with him on the red carpet.

He also performed at the Grammys (another first for him) alongside Jhay Cortez in a metallic silver look made up of pieces from Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten vest, and 424.

Bad Bunny returned to the Grammys in 2023. He skipped the red carpet, instead opening the show in a familiar outfit formula, fit to perfection: a white Uniqlo T-shirt and light wash Levi’s 501 jeans.

After the performance, he changed into a similarly subdued outfit—a black suit with a white button-down, accessorized with a green Dodgers cap, worn backwards—to accept the award for Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

What can this look tell us about his sartorial plans for Super Bowl LX? Let's circle back next Sunday.