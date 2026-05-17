Taylor Swift's Opal Wedding Guest Jewelry Is Steeped in Hollywood History and Song References
The singer is sending an important message with the rare jewelry set.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce most definitely aren't hiding from the cameras right now. As fans eagerly await news of the couple's rumored nuptials, Swift and Kelce have been making multiple appearances, both in London and in New York. And for their latest outing, the "Shake It Off" singer wore a jewelry set steeped in Hollywood history, which sweetly references multiple songs from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
To attend a wedding in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 16, Swift brought the glamour in a sumptuous gold Maria Lucia Hohan Allar Cut-Out Silk Mousseline Gown, which retails for $2,280. She accessorized the eye-catching dress with a pair of Aquazzura's 105mm Leather Tequila Sandals and the label's gold Ari Clutch.
However, it was the singer's incredible jewelry that really stole the show.
Notably, Swift wore the Darlene De Sedle 22K Gold and Opal Diamond Jewelry Suite, which was originally owned by Hollywood royalty Elizabeth Taylor. Not only is Kelce's birthstone opal, but two songs on The Life of a Showgirl tie in perfectly to Swift's jewelry acquisition.
As fans of the Valentine's Day star know, the songs "Elizabeth Taylor" and "Opalite" have been favorites with listeners of Swift's latest record.
Actress Taylor reportedly acquired the jewelry directly from Darlene De Sedle in 1999, and the entire set went up for auction as part of Christie's 2011 Collection of Elizabeth Taylor, via WhoWoreWhatJewels.
It seems as though Taylor's jewelry holds much significance for Swift, making the set a perfect fit for the pop star's latest outing.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.