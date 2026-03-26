Dozens—no, hundreds—of brands are currently filling their shelves with takes on spring 2026's biggest trends, from bandana scarves and bulky jewelry to all sorts of fresh denim. But fashion insiders who want to meet the styling moment aren't shopping just anywhere for their runway fix. They're adding the Zara x Willy Chavarria collaboration to their carts.

Available online Thursday, March 26, and in a Lower Manhattan pop-up experience, Zara's latest collab goes several steps beyond the average mass-retailer-meets-runway-designer link-up. Yes, the pieces distill the renegade energy that has made Chavarria a standout in New York and Paris since 2015 into a "democratic" lineup for women and men. And yes, prices are largely under $250. These interpretations of flowy Bermuda shorts, matching sets, and winter-to-spring cropped jackets will definitely be the envy of many a fashion group chat; the graphic tees are bound to be collector's items. A closer look at Chavarria's influences indicates this must-have drop has more to say.

Willy Chavarria is Zara's latest collaborator, bringing a fusion of spring trends and cultural significance to the retailer's shelves. (Image credit: Zara)

Chavarria infuses every collection with his Chicano heritage: alongside accolades like a prestigious CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award, he's also worked closely with the ACLU and framed recent runways as celebrations of immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities. Teaming up with Zara was never going to be an exception to this ethos. This collaboration is titled "Vatísmo," a term of endearment for friends and loved ones in Chavarria's Mexican-American community. Naturally, the designer's roots are infused in every piece—alongside the upgraded materials like Italian fabrics and genuine leather. The lineup is also billed as gender neutral, so anyone can take part.

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Pieces range from "Nuevo York" zip-ups to two-piece sets. (Image credit: Zara)

While a quick scroll through the lineup reveals the sort of pieces landing in a Spring 2026 runway starter pack—pink slingback heels, a patina-ed east-west bag—these are imbued with energy that extends beyond the season. "I wanted to create things that people will treasure and wear for years and years to come," Chavarria told Vogue. "The quality in these garments is very impressive." See for yourself with the pieces editors are shopping first, ahead.

Shop the Willy Chavarria x Zara Collaboration