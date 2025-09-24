Only Taylor Swift would bury a new album cover in an Instagram photo dump.

On September 24, nine days before The Life of a Showgirl's release, Swift proved "a showgirl knows to save her best tricks for the grand finale." She surprised Swifties with yet another edition of her 12th studio album, including a never-before-seen close-up. Swift stunned (in @TaylorNation's words) in perhaps her Showgirl-iest look yet, curated by stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

The star of her outfit? Christian Louboutin heels, of course. Though Swift's shelves are stocked with red-bottoms—Mr. Louboutin brought every Eras Tour pair to life—she debuted the new "Miss Z" model. The bejeweled stilettos reached the same as height as Zendaya's "So Kates." Of course they did—she was Louboutin's muse for the fresh take, after all.

Swift's shoes retail for $2,995, a thousands-more upgrade on account of the rose gold rhinestones.

Taylor Swift looked every bit a Showgirl in four-figure red-bottoms. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Now, a round of applause for the rest of Swift's look. Each piece matched the glitz and glamour of her Louboutins, starting with a velvet bustier. Most of the strapless style was pale pink to match her shoes' sidewalls. The inside was lined with black fabric, which matched her micro-mini shorts.

The corset and shoes hit the Showgirl quota tenfold. But, Swift wasn't finished. She accessorized—like any true Showgirl would—with an Vegas-ready headpiece. It was equal parts tall and voluminous: beginning with a rhinestone crown, while white feathers cascaded down her barrel curls.

Christian Louboutin clearly brings out the best fashion in Swift, whether she's on or off stage. She pledged loyalty to the Parisian label back in 2009, during her Fearless era. Nowadays, Louboutin has supplied her go-to shoes for everything from her sold-out tours to her Kansas City Chiefs game days. Swift has yet to wear red-bottoms this football season, but knowing her, they'll make their pre-game debut soon enough.