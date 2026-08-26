Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Cast a Spell on London's 'Practical Magic 2' Premiere

In 1998's Practical Magic, the Owens sisters—played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman—had very different personal styles. While Bullock's good-girl Sally wore soft florals, light colors, and cozy knits, Kidman's bad-girl Gillian embraced mini slip dresses, bold patterns, and midriff-baring tops.

For the sequel's first major screening, Bullock and Kidman cast a spell on spectators at the Practical Magic 2 premiere in London, but not by method dressing. (They trusted their co-star, Joey King, to take care of that.) Instead, the two seemed to have traded characters for their red carpet looks at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Cinema.

In one of her most statement-making looks yet, Bullock sourced Givenchy's Fall 2026 fashion show for an asymmetrical strapless dress covered in moody leopard print. Even the larger-than-life bow—which stood out against the slitted skirt—continued the spotted animal motif.

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Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman were attached at the hip at the Practical Magic 2 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to previous red carpet looks, the leopard Givenchy gown was a bold detour for Bullock. She'll never say no to a statement-making color (or two), but prints are few and far between among her archives. That said, while off-duty two years ago, she stacked a fuzzy leopard-print coat over a black shirt and jeans in New York City.

Bullock was all smiles in her surprising leopard-print dress at the premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps that's what drew the While You Were Sleeping star to creative director Sarah Burton's latest collection, which showcased plenty of animal prints. For a leopard-maxxing moment on the runway, the model also carried an identical fur-covered clutch. Bullock opted out of the matching bag, accessorizing instead with button-back diamond necklaces, small hoop earrings, and a snake-shaped ring by Jessica McCormack, the London-based designer behind Zendaya's engagement ring, as well as T-strap shoes

A model wore Bullock's leopard-print dress on the Givenchy Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, Kidman and her stylist, Jason Bolden, reunited with Chanel to create a custom gown fresh from a good witch's wardrobe. The muted aquamarine moment—with its soft sweetheart neckline, sequins, and strands of pearls draped delicately atop the corset—was ethereal in every sense of the word. It also boasted a thigh-high slit, which strategically revealed her metallic gold ankle-strap stilettos. (She shimmered just as much at the 2026 Academy Awards, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Met Gala while wearing glittery Chanel gowns.)

As for her finishing touches, the Emmy winner wore elongated gold earrings and a silver watch, presumably from Chanel, too.

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Wearing Chanel, Nicole Kidman looked more like a mermaid than a witch at the Practical Magic 2 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Practical Magic fans knew as early as April 2026 that the on-screen Owens sisters wouldn't coordinate during this press tour: At CinemaCon, Kidman was in a witchy slip dress while Bullock wore a structured tomato suit.

What do their different red carpet looks say about the movie, though? Well, Gillian and Sally—and especially their closets—are just as distinguishable now, 27 years later.

TOPICS Nicole Kidman