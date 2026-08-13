This year, each time a new rom-com was released, I left the theater with a little bit of popcorn and endless cool-girl style inspiration. I owe Zendaya's The Drama character for my new favorite high-vamp flats; Voicemails for Isabelle's Zoey Deutch for adding more polka-dots and stripes to my shirts; and Jennifer Lopez in Office Romance for upgrading my day-to-night blazers. Now, thanks to Emma Stone's fall fashion in The Catch, I am ready to start working on my style for next season.

Stone's three-month hiatus from Hollywood ended on August 12 in Brooklyn, New York. The plot of the "baseball romantic comedy," directed by Stone's husband, Dave McCary, and starring Chris Pine, is under wraps. But, according to the on-set sneak peek for the 2027 film, I'm certain that the "most hated woman in baseball" has a very good fashion sense.

Her outfit looked straight from a professional New Yorker's fall closet, complete with a navy blue sweater vest, worn over a white button-down, and straight-leg jeans. The Oscar winner's accessories—the soft loafers trend (with white socks) and a brown suede tote bag—added an office-ready, preppy twist to the otherwise minimalist formula.

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Emma Stone filmed scenes for The Catch in an It girl's ultimate fall outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Using context clues from other The Catch sightings, Stone could be a sports executive, manager, or agent. Last month, she filmed a scene with Mets' Juan Soto, the highest-paid player in major league baseball, in Citi Field's dugout. She tried to maintain a low profile—in a white T-shirt, high-vamp flats, and a khaki-colored barn jacket by Still Here—but the paparazzi spotted her regardless.

When I saw Stone on set today, her look reminded me of Dakota Johnson in Materialists, whose New York City persona influenced her character's style. Built from everyday basics, the outfits in the Celine Song film similarly featured sleek accessories and outerwear that elevated them to effortlessly chic territory.

Hopefully, more outfits emerge from filming of The Catch. I can't possibly start styling myself for fall without a few more looks on my moodboard. While you await Stone's next close-up, shop similar button-downs, sweaters, and more below.

Shop Fall Outfits Inspired by Emma Stone

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