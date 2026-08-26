With the theatrical release of Practical Magic 2 slated for September 11, spooky season arrived early this year. The sequel's stars—Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and newcomers Maisie Williams and Joey King—are creating their own coven of witchy press tour wardrobes, one spellbinding look at a time. On August 26, in addition to embracing method dressing, King also dipped into the naked dress trend.

The paparazzi spotted King outside BBC Studios in London ahead of the local premiere. Stylist Jared Eng sourced Ermanno Scervino for the latest in a long line of black dresses for Practical Magic 2: a moody sleeveless maxi with a lace-trimmed neckline, transparent paneling around the waist, and tiers of scalloped ruffles along the sidewalk-sweeping skirt. For her dark academia accessories, the 27-year-old wore a lace-up wristlet by Alexis Bittar and a trio of dainty gold necklaces.

Joey King brought the witch-core to life in a naked dress for Practical Magic 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's fitting for King's character, Kylie, who is seen wearing '90s-inspired lace-trimmed camis, silky slips, and ruffled details in the trailer for the film. The actor started matching her character's energy as early as an Academy Museum affair in May 2026 in a lace-adorned, gothic-inspired Elie Saab gown with a plunging bodice.

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Earlier this summer, King debuted the first of many witchy naked dresses from Elie Saab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By late July, when the Practical Magic 2 press tour shifted into high gear, King's see-through skirt from Mark Gong's Fall 2026 fashion show gave the underwear-as-outerwear trend a moody makeover. Even her grape tank top felt worthy of a spot in a modern witch's wardrobe.

More recently, King kept up semi-sheer appearances in a lacy midi skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same day, King stopped by the Teen Vogue Fest in a halter-neck dress from Alessandra Rich. This time, black Chantilly lace covered the entire design. Much like her latest look, the maxi dress wasn't completely transparent, but its bodice and skirt still showed plenty of skin.

See? King can't stop, won't stop styling sheer LBDs this time of year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is King getting a head start on spooky season styling, but she's delivering plenty of outfit inspiration for when the sequel hits theaters. If there was any movie to dress up for this fall, it's Practical Magic 2, which promises as many memorable looks as the first film.

While you await your Practical Magic 2 screening (and King's next naked dress), shop similar styles below. Trust: You'll be the most captivating witch at your local cinema.

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Shop Witchy Naked Dresses Inspired by Joey King