Nicole Kidman Casts the Perfect Spell in a Slinky Cut-Out Gown Worthy of 'Practical Magic'

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are set to return as the Owens sisters in the long-awaited sequel, Practical Magic 2, which will hit theaters in September. To promote the movie, Kidman and Bullock, along with their new costars, Joey King and Maisie Williams, paid a surprise visit to a screening on August 1. For the witchy occasion, Kidman chose the ideal black cut-out gown.

Sharing footage of the night on Instagram, Kidman captioned her post, "Our kind of family reunion 🖤 Loved spending a magical night at @cinespia with all of you, our fellow witches."

Taking to the stage, Kidman wore a slinky long black dress, featuring spaghetti straps and subtle cut-outs throughout the gown. The Oscar winner forwent accessories and let her dress do the talking.

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Nicole Kidman wears a slinky black dress to promote 'Practical Magic 2' with Sandra Bullock. (Image credit: Instagram/@nicolekidman)

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This isn't the first time Kidman has worn a slinky black dress to promote Practical Magic 2. In April, Kidman wore a partially sheer black gown to reunite with Bullock at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. She completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe patent black pumps.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 14, 2026. (Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With more than a month to go before Practical Magic 2 is released, Kidman will hopefully showcase several more witchy-adjacent gowns to give fans all the inspiration they need for the premiere.

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TOPICS Nicole Kidman