When Practical Magic premiered in 1998, press tours weren't what they are now. 27 years ago, co-stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock attended a singular screening before moving onto their next projects. Press for Practical Magic 2, however, is having a very different debut.

Six months before the witchy rom-com hits theaters, the on-screen sisters made up for lost press tour looks at CinemaCon on April 14. Before introducing the sequel's long-awaited trailer, the millennial-beloved witches reunited on the red carpet, with Kidman in black and Bullock in red.

Kidman channeled her character, Gillian Owens, and her affinity for alluring slip dresses. Stylist Jason Bolden chose a chiffon LBD from Colleen Allen Spring 2026, featuring ruffles along the plunge neckline and asymmetrical, sheer paneling below her knees. (The Brooklyn brand is becoming a one-stop-shop for stars like Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Stone looking for '90s-inspired looks.) Matching pointy pumps and contrasting cocktail rings were the Oscar winner's only accessories.

Article continues below

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunited for Practical Magic 2 as CinemaCon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kidman brought the minimalism, while Bullock doubled down on witchy color trends in a tomato-red suit set from Gabriela Hearst. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, was likely drawn to the blazer's chainlink-turned-leather belt and the ultra-padded shoulders. (If Bullock was truly feeling method, she threw salt over her left shoulder.)

Then, a black bralette emerged from beneath the suit jacket's lapels, which made her crimson, wide-leg trousers look a lot sultrier than, say, a traditional button-down. The Bird Box actor capped off her first red carpet look in two years with diamond drop earrings.

Despite bonding "like sisters," Kidman and Bullock have never walked a red carpet together. Practical Magic 2 is already changing that. The two are keeping their press tour plans under wraps, but we can expect "midnight margaritas, jumping off the roof, and also have our past catching up with us," Kidman revealed at CinemaCon. "We rebuilt the original house on the cliff," Bullock added. "We filled that house with many old and new characters that you’ll love and brought Alice Hoffman’s Book of Magic to life."

All that nostalgia could only mean one thing. Their press tour will likely travel fans back in time to Practical Magic's beginnings: chunky cable-knit cardigans, cigarette jeans, lace-trimmed tops, and chunky boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors