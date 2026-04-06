Coach bag collectors dream of a Tabby collection like Storm Reid's. On April 6, Coach brand ambassador's assortment grew, literally and figuratively, with its largest bag yet.

New York City seems to be Reid's favorite place to debut new Coach bags. This week, her newest addition was spotted outside The Drew Barrymore Show: She carried a white iteration of the Tabby 36, which debuted on Coach's Spring 2026 runway, as a clutch, showing off the elongated top flap bag's accordion-style side gussets. The signature magnetized "C" closure acted like jewelry atop its trio of pockets. Reid's cropped pink sweater and black polka-dotted white bubble maxi skirt were from Self-Portrait, and are both available to shop now for $460 and $560, respectively.

Storm Reid was all smiles in NYC, thanks to her new, super-sized Coach Tabby Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor began collecting Tabbys long before becoming a certified Coach girl last April. In fact, a tinier Tabby—half the size of her latest acquisition—was her plus-one at the 2024 Met Gala. It featured a bedazzled Big Apple bag charm, its black calfskin matching the bustier atop her custom corset Coach ballgown.

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Two years ago, Reid attended the 2024 Met Gala in custom Coach, complete with a mini Tabby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has remained loyal to the style since, carrying it in different shades and sizes at award shows, premieres, and New York Fashion Weeks. At the brand's February's show, she used a crystal-beaded 26 model to tease Coach's miniature book bag charms, which sold out in March faster than you can say "Tabby". Hers boasted Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings cover, while fellow ambassador Elle Fanning's had Sense and Sensibility.

Two months ago, Reid arrived at the Coach show with a different Tabby in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Book bag charms aren't the only accessory Reid and Fanning have in common: The Sentimental Value actor styled Reid's same super-sized Tabby during her Predator: Badlands press tour last October with distressed, ultra-wide-leg jeans.

Fanning adores the oversize Coach bag just as much as Reid. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Clearly, Reid and Fanning can't get enough of the Coach Tabby. Last month, the former told Marie Claire as much: "I don't leave my house without my wallet and my Coach Tabby Bag."

To see what the hype's about, shop the Tabby edit below.

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