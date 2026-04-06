Storm Reid and Elle Fanning Agree: It's Time to Go Oversize With the Coach Tabby Bag
The 22-year-old's Tabby collection is only getting more enviable.
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Coach bag collectors dream of a Tabby collection like Storm Reid's. On April 6, Coach brand ambassador's assortment grew, literally and figuratively, with its largest bag yet.
New York City seems to be Reid's favorite place to debut new Coach bags. This week, her newest addition was spotted outside The Drew Barrymore Show: She carried a white iteration of the Tabby 36, which debuted on Coach's Spring 2026 runway, as a clutch, showing off the elongated top flap bag's accordion-style side gussets. The signature magnetized "C" closure acted like jewelry atop its trio of pockets. Reid's cropped pink sweater and black polka-dotted white bubble maxi skirt were from Self-Portrait, and are both available to shop now for $460 and $560, respectively.
The actor began collecting Tabbys long before becoming a certified Coach girl last April. In fact, a tinier Tabby—half the size of her latest acquisition—was her plus-one at the 2024 Met Gala. It featured a bedazzled Big Apple bag charm, its black calfskin matching the bustier atop her custom corset Coach ballgown.Article continues below
The 22-year-old has remained loyal to the style since, carrying it in different shades and sizes at award shows, premieres, and New York Fashion Weeks. At the brand's February's show, she used a crystal-beaded 26 model to tease Coach's miniature book bag charms, which sold out in March faster than you can say "Tabby". Hers boasted Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings cover, while fellow ambassador Elle Fanning's had Sense and Sensibility.
Book bag charms aren't the only accessory Reid and Fanning have in common: The Sentimental Value actor styled Reid's same super-sized Tabby during her Predator: Badlands press tour last October with distressed, ultra-wide-leg jeans.
Clearly, Reid and Fanning can't get enough of the Coach Tabby. Last month, the former told Marie Claire as much: "I don't leave my house without my wallet and my Coach Tabby Bag."
To see what the hype's about, shop the Tabby edit below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.