Bella Hadid Debuts Her New Coach Tabby Bag Ahead of Paris Fashion Week
Plot twist: It's still available to shop.
Clearly, Milan Fashion Week is pulling my focus. So much so, a Coach bag-clad Bella Hadid in Paris almost flew under my radar. Fashion girls weren't expected in France until September 29, when Paris Fashion Week begins. But on September 24, Hadid got a head start on the sartorial festivities with a Tabby bag in tow.
While Fendi, Jil Sander, and Alberta Ferretti took center stage in Milan, Hadid debuted the newest Coach bag in her collection. She traded her signature Brooklyn Bag for Tabby Shoulder Bag 26. Perhaps Coach's Fall 2025 campaign star, Elle Fanning, put it on her radar. The $495 purse had all the makings of a classic Tabby, including a magnet top-flap closure, interchangeable shoulder and crossbody straps, and that iconic "C" emblem.
The only difference? Its glove-tanned leather was purposely distressed to reveal the brown base color. Coach named it the "Loved Leather" model, though it's also available in 11 non-worn colorways.
The supermodel clearly curated her look around the Coach bag, starting with a brown trench coat. A matching waist tie kept the knee-length outerwear closed. Oversize lapels—belonging to her white button-down—peeked out above the trench's neckline.
A rising denim trend for fall upped her look's autumnal charm. Hadid styled straight-leg jeans in a dark, indigo wash. She's the latest It girl to take cues from Louis Vuitton, Zimmermann, Khaite, and Tibi's Fall 2025 lines. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë Kravitz co-signed it before Hadid. So, it was all but guaranteed to reach her closet.
Step aside, socks with loafers. The layering hack has reached stiletto status. Hadid wore stark white socks under slingback heels, putting the hosiery on full display. The $995 Manolo Blahniks featured wool, pointed uppers, plus leather-trimmed buckles on each toe box. They're essentially a Paris-ified version of the cowboy boots on her Texas shelves.
Hold on—I can't move on from Hadid's Coach bag that quickly. The Tabby 26 marked her first time wearing the New York brand abroad. Usually, she styles Coach's catalog on home soil, both in L.A. and Manhattan. The Brooklyn bag is practically synonymous with her East Coast attire. Last July, she carried the $550 tote three days in a row. First, alongside capri pants; then, Sandy Liang mules; and finally, vintage Gucci pants.
By March 2025, another Coach bag joined the mix. This time, she displayed the Empire Carryall Bag 34 front and center. She chose the black patent colorway, just like Emily Ratajkowski the month prior.
It's been a few months since Hadid took a Coach bag for a spin. Regardless, her affinity for the brand never fades. Which lucky handbag will end up on her arm next? My bet's on the Kisslock Barrel Bag, fresh from the Spring 2026 show.
