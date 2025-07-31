Back in the 2010s, I decided to sell my childhood Coach bags. I prayed my older self wouldn't regret it. Now, here I am: 23 years old and noticeably Coach-less, just as celebrities are endorsing the brand's comeback.

I've been in denial since early 2023, when I saw Jennifer Lopez wearing a quilted shoulder bag, one of her many Coach models. (Sadly, it bared a shocking resemblance to a purse I used to own.) The A-lister's approval seemed to ignite a Hollywood-wide roll out: Coach was back, and more popular than ever.

Over the past 12 years, creative director Stuart Vevers has changed the entire conversation around Coach. It's no longer just a brand you used to wear, but an affordable leather goods label that everyone wants (and sometimes can't have), including my favorite fashion muses. These days, it's guaranteed Coach bags will sell out, especially after Bella Hadid gets her hands on them. The supermodel debuted her first Coach tote in June 2024: her now-signature Brooklyn Bag. Fast-forward to a year later, Hadid has acquaired at least three additional Coach bags.

Bella Hadid carrying one of her many Coach Brooklyn bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't long before other celebs boarded the bandwagon. (It's the Hadid effect: everything she styles goes viral.) In 2025 alone, Emily Ratajkowski, Charli XCX, Camila Morrone, Lola Tung, and Antonia Gentry have been spotted with a Coach bag in tow. Minutes after each one was identified, the style sold out.

The Brooklyn Bag, (in the 39 and 28 sizes), is still sweeping street style, on the shoulders of Hadid, Charli XCX, and Morrone. As if I wasn't tempted enough to place an order, Coach recently marked down Hadid's suede version from $495 to $297.

Even Anne Hathaway is in on the brand's resurgence. While filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway has been carrying a vintage Coach briefcase while in-character as journalist Andy Sachs. It's inciting fans to beg the brand for a reissue.

Anne Hathaway carrying a vintage Coach briefcase on the Devil Wears Prada 2 set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have all the encouragement I need to rebuild my collection from scratch. If Coach's second coming has you feeling equal amounts of fashion FOMO, scroll ahead for Coach's best celeb-tested bags to shop now.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bella Hadid's Brooklyn Bag

Last summer, Bella debuted what would become her signature Brooklyn Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, the Brooklyn Bag is a household name (at least in my apartment). The 'Ôrəbella founder carried the spacious hobo bag to It-item status last year, in the black and suede colorways. In July 2024, she paired the black Brooklyn 39 with two separate outfits, including vintage Gucci pants, and later, capris. On both occasions, the $495 tote stole the show.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 at Coach

Camila Morrone's Brooklyn Bag

Camila boarded the Brooklyn bandwagon with Bella's suede style. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps inspired by Hadid, the Daisy Jones & the Six star secured the Brooklyn 39 in the suede shade. Leaning into the bag's country-coded charm, Morrone coupled it with lacy LWD from Taylor Swift's favorite L.A. label, Dôen. To finish, she slipped on tan cowboy boots to match her bag.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $297 at Coach

Emily Ratajkowski's Empire Carryall

At the Coach Fall 2025 show, EmRata introduced the Empire Carryall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski became a Coach customer in June 2024, and not even a year later, she secured an invite to the label's New York Fashion Week show. In Feb. 2025, EmRata arrived at the fête carrying the new Empire Carryall Bag, which premiered in the Fall 2024 collection. The model was one of the first stars to tote the east-west bag, but in recent months, Anna Sawai and Hadid have followed her lead.

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 at Coach

Lola Tung's Alter/Ego Bag

Weeks ago, Lola shined a light on Coach's sustainable line, Coachtopia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to their core catalog, Coach also offers sustainable styles through Coachtopia. In early July, Lola Tung promoted The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 with the Alter/Ego Bag in hand, a $225 patchwork bag created from an old Tabby Bag. It looked effortlessly cool alongside a full Coach 'fit, including a monogramed scarf belt.

Jennifer Lopez's Studio Bag

J.Lo pledged allegiance to Coach early on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez initially backed Coach's resurgence in 2020, when she joined the team as brand ambassador. One of J.Lo's regular re-wears was a Restored Studio Shoulder Bag, which retailed for $595—one of Coach's higher price points. Her black version is no longer available (surprise, surprise), but you can still shop a similar gray option.

Coach Restored Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting $595 at Coach

Charli's Brooklyn Bag

Charli XCX declared the Brooklyn a bratty bag in May 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In May 2025, the Grammy winner brat-ified Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Bag in the slightly smaller 28 size. Though Charli didn't need as much storage as Hadid, she still went the noir route, which complemented her pleated mini skirt and Acne Studios boots.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 $295 at Coach

Anna Sawai's Empire Carryall

The Empire Carryall introduced Anna to Coach's catalog. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Just days after taking home a 2025 SAG Award, Anna Sawai joined the Coach craze with EmRata's Empire Carryall, except in a nice light brown. In an instant, the $450 bag took her light-wash jeans from casual to classic. Her $8,750 Cartier Panthère necklace also helped in that department.

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 $450 at Coach

Laura Harrier's Tabby Bag

In April 2025, Laura ran errands with a matcha and the Coach Tabby in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Coach Tabby is undeniably one of Vevers' most famous designs, and it's only six years old. In April 2025, the $495 top-flap bag fit seamlessly into Laura Harrier's cool-girl combo, alongside a leather bomber jacket and ballet flats.

A few months later, Antonia Gentry gave the Tabby trend a go, this time at a Coach event. Contrary to Harrier, the Ginny & Georgia actor held it by the silver chainlink strap.

Coach Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag $495 at Coach

Sarah Jessica Parker's Oversize Clutch

SJP brought Coach to the silver screen in And Just Like That. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Large Kisslock Frame Bag is one of Coach's most in-demand designs—it's sold out on two occasions already. In Oct. 2024, just one month after its Spring 2025 debut, the oversize coin purse appeared on And Just Like That Season 3. Sarah Jessica Parker carried (pun intended) the handle-less look under her arm, alongside an anti-Carrie denim maxi skirt.

Fast-forward to July 2025, Rachel Brosnahan promoted Superman with the now-famous style. Luckily, she (and her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn) secured the Kisslock before it sold out for the second time.

Coach Large Oversized Kisslock Frame Shoulder Clutch Bag $695 at dillards.com