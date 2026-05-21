Fashion shows like last night's Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 runway are a safe space for VIPs to express their most authentic selves. For Zendaya, being herself meant trading a custom mini dress for a minutes-old after-party look. Meanwhile, Emma Stone kept it casually cool in a cozy cardigan outfit, a move that felt so on-brand for the It girl next door.

Stone joined Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Chase Infiniti, and more inside The Frick Collection on New York City's Upper East Side. The evening called for Stone's first full Louis Vuitton look since the 2026 Oscars, given she, like Zendaya, skipped the Met Gala. In a sea of medieval Fall 2026 sets, Stone shined in a minimalist co-ord, beginning with a black cardigan. Satin trim along the collar and hip-grazing hemline added texture to the otherwise-matte knit. Stark-white buttons, plus a subtle LV logo beneath her left pocket confirmed it's not your average cardigan.

Emma Stone kept it casual in a cardigan outfit at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone's simple-yet-chic cardigan was made to be worn with her equally minimal trousers. A familiar satin border decorated the pockets and ruffled legs on her straight-leg bottoms, while opalescent buttons replaced a zipper. The Oscar winner offset the winter-worthy charm of her cardigan set with strappy matching sandals, which flaunted her fiery-red pedicure.

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Stone looked every bit a minimalist on the go at Louis Vuitton's soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Stone's accessories were simple, especially compared to Zendaya's engagement ring and diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings. Though her slightly-unbuttoned cardigan would've complemented a necklace nicely, Stone opted for itty-bitty stud earrings and the occasional gold ring instead.

The Bugonia actor let her Louis Vuitton bag do all the talking. She sourced the Fall 2026 fashion show for a trunk-inspired shoulder style, featuring a monogram base layer, chestnut-colored corner guards, and lighter red-trimmed handles. Stone's exact Trunk PM won't be shoppable until at least September, when the atelier's Fall 2026 line hits stores. Similar styles would set you back upwards of $3,700 right now.

A model carried Stone's Louis Vuitton bag down the Fall 2026 runway last March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not surprising Stone put comfort first in Louis Vuitton's front-row. At last September's Spring 2026 show, she did the same in a sweater dress and a matching cropped cardigan, both knit from ribbed ivory. Both times, she seemingly influenced more fans by trading a one-of-a-kind custom dress for something easier to emulate: a cardigan style I've found at several other stores, ahead.

Shop Cardigan Sets Inspired by Emma Stone

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TOPICS Emma Stone