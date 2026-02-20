The bag charm trend has lived many lives since its 2024 debut, personalizing It bag straps with everything from mini emotional support animals and colorful fruits to grinning Labubu dolls. Two years later, fashion girls are ready to turn the page with an assist from Coach's literary book bag charms.

Creative director Stuart Vevers dangled miniature, handmade leather books on Coach's Spring 2026 Kisslock Bags last September. In the moment, even without recognizable titles on their tiny embossed covers, it didn't take a degree in literature to appreciate the appeal. The leather goods label shrunk down novels to a fraction of a hardcover's size, a shortcut for signaling the wearer does their extra credit reading. Miniature versions of the already-compact books became earrings, too.

Coach's book charms went MIA for five months after that runway debut. Voracious readers and BookTok influencers have spent the intervening months wondering if the brand would produce them—and making their own. One fan even crafted a Coach-inspired Frankenstein copy. But finally, on February 11, the Spring 2026 standout finally returned on nearly every bag in the Fall 2026 show's front row. They're a precursor to versions slated to become available for purchase in early March.

On Coach's catwalk last September, almost every Kisslock Bag boasted a mysterious book-turned-bag charm. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even earrings continued Coach's literary theme. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Elle Fanning was the first to arrive with Jane Austen's miniature Sense and Sensibility swaying off her Coach Tabby 26 Matelasse Bag. The book's blue base, pastel florals, and proper, legible pages hailed directly from Penguin Random House's Puffin Classics Series. Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin checked in just after her with two charms—Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere—telling fans there's an entire collection in the works. Camryn Garrett's Friday In Love, Jandy Nelson's I'll Give You The Sun, Glennon Doyle's Untamed, and more joined the trilogy of charms carried by guests.

Elle Fanning was all smiles with her Coach Tabby and book charm close by. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appreciate the details of Fanning's book charm, up close. (Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

Caleb McLaughlin decorated his Coach bag with two different book charms. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sunset color palette on Maya Angelou's book charm is impossible to miss. (Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

Not a single book charm walked the Fall 2026 runway, but they didn't have to. Dominating front row outfits was enough to make them the runway show's leading protagonists.

Shortly after the runway, Lit Girl on Instagram shared a close-up of Fanning "going analog" on the New York City subway, her Sense and Sensibility copy in hand. Similar reactions flooded the comment section: "The bag charm of my dreams" and "How do I shop?" On TikTok, Coach started considering book recommendations from future shoppers. So far, the brand already teased Bram Stoker's Dracula, Octavia E. Butler's Kindred, and the Brontë sisters' catalog, per fans' requests.

Like real literature, a select few received an Advance Reader Copy (ARC) of Coach's unreleased book charms, including model and actress Gabrielle Domont. She's carrying a mini copy of Little Fires Everywhere.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Reading has always felt like stepping into a world that belongs just to you, and the design of this piece honors that," Domont tells Marie Claire. She was "captivated" by the spine's embossed monogram, the cover's earthy tones, and Coach's classic gold hardware. "The craftsmanship feels thoughtful and sturdy, like a subtle tribute to book lovers who value both style and substance," she says. It brings out her "true bookworm" side, influencing her to stay up late to finish "just one more chapter" more than once.

Labu-who? (Image credit: Getty Images)

A post shared by @coolgirlsreadingbooks A photo posted by on

The Little Fires Everywhere Coach charm is equally eye-catching. (Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

On paper, hanging a book from your bag might feel like the fashion girl equivalent to the performative male trend; specifically, stuffing a paperback in a visible jeans pocket. Instead, Coach's charms are the latest chapter in the fashion industry-wide literary takeover. It didn't all start in 2026: Parisian label Olympia Le-Tan has offered hand-embroidered book clutches since 2009. (Elle Fanning is the proud owner of one.) But as recently as last week, New York Fashion Week fixtures incorporated literature into the show notes, including Rachel Scott with reading lists and Joseph Altuzarra with books as post-show souvenirs.

Reading also has a place on the runway, thanks to Jonathan Anderson's reimagined Book Tote at Dior. The top-handle, structured cotton style has been a Dior best-seller since its debut in former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2018 collection. Anderson, on the other hand, took a more literal approach to the model's name, swapping the Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif with Western classic book covers. In Cold Blood by Truman Capote, Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert, and Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire joined models on the Spring 2026 Men's catwalk, Anderson's first Dior show at its helm. Bram Stoker's Dracula Book Tote sank its fangs into Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence's street styles, long before it became widely shoppable in Jan. 2026.

Jonathan Anderson's Dior Book Totes are just as whimsical as Coach's charms. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Treating reading as a fashion flex goes beyond bag charms. It seems everyone who's anyone hosts a VIP book club, including Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Natalie Portman, and Laufey. What's more, Lipa and Gerber frequently host public meetings—a prime backdrop for matching book titles to designer pulls from Gucci, Schiaparelli, and more. When she's not assigning Library Science's next book of the month, Gerber also designs book-inspired baby tees, all of which sell out in record time. Coach's book charms would make an adorable post-meeting souvenir from any celebrity-turned-club curator.

Dua Lipa read to her book club guests in head-to-toe Gucci last December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Books aren't only being checked out for miniature charms; full-size versions are making it to the red carpet. On Feb. 1, an actual book was FKA Twigs's plus-one at the 2026 Grammys. After winning her first golden trophy, she posed for photographers—not with the trophy, but a green, antique-looking book representing the "lore" of her album, Eusexua. The novel stayed by the singer's side all ceremony long.

FKA Twigs traded a purse for a frequently checked-out book at the 2026 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some A-list moments are totally custom; Coach's book charms can go on anyone's reading list. That means they could prompt sequel after sequel.

They're still days away from releasing, but readers of every genre have made room for a charm or two on their TBR lists (and Brooklyn Bags). "I'll take one of each please," self-proclaimed bookworm Hannah Lisa Lohr wrote on Instagram. "Call it a trend, but anything that promotes literacy especially in this day and age, to me is a good thing."