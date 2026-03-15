Nobody was happier to be on the 2026 Oscars red carpet than Elle Fanning . And who wouldn’t be in her shoes, as a first-time Academy Award nominee, in a Givenchy dress custom-designed by Sarah Burton, and with her boyfriend of three years, Gus Wenner, by her side?

The Sentimental Value star, who’s in the running for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Lars Von Trier film, was joy personified when arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15. Dressed by her long-time stylist, Samantha McMillen, Fanning's Givenchy gown featured a strapless hourglass bodice and immaculate tulle ballgown that fanned out into a double train. Starting at her chest and trickling down to her skirt's hem, Fanning's dress was embellished with lavender-hued wisteria petals to create the effect of draping floral bouquets.

Speaking with a red carpet correspondent, Fanning revealed, "Sarah Burton [Givenchy's creative director] is a dear friend of mine. She and her team sewed every wisteria petal."

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A full look of Elle Fanning on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wenner, unofficially up for Best Supporting Boyfriend, stepped out of frame to give Fanning her well-deserved moment. After all, her 2026 Oscars look, perhaps The Princess Gown of the evening, deserved the full, unadulterated attention of everyone within view.

A closer look at Fanning's Cartier jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Cartier jewelry deserves its own moment of applause, if you please. Fanning wore a leaf-motif diamond necklace from 1903, which also referenced wisteria petals with its floral design and iridescent effect.

Another look at Fanning's gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 98th Academy Awards is only Fanning’s second time attending the storied film ceremony. She made her Oscars debut last year in an ivory, all-lace gown designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. Fanning’s 2025 Oscars red carpet look featured a black bow wrapped around the waist, a slightly plunging sweetheart neckline, and a sweeping A-line silhouette that had its hem kissing the floor.

For sparkles and shine, the A Complete Unknown star opted for one brand only: Cartier, which tracks, considering her position as a global ambassador for the heritage jewelry house. The star accessorized with a vintage pavé watch and ring from the archives, as well as a draped choker necklace from 1958.

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Elle Fanning wore a white Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown to the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout her Hollywood career, Fanning has honed a signature classically feminine style. An exquisite example of her penchant for delicate, soft, and romantic pieces was the silver, floral-encrusted Gucci gown she slipped into for the 2026 Golden Globes. The custom dress, covered top-to-toe in sparkling appliqués, featured a deep V-neckline and a fitted bodice that tapered at the waist. A subtle, few-inch-long train trailed behind the actress, helping her to steal focus on the red carpet.

Her high-shine, floral-filled Gucci gown topped the evening's best-dressed list. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A one-of-one Cartier High Jewelry diamond necklace accented her light-catching, floral-bedecked Gucci gown. Dubbed the Pavocelle, named after the Latin “pavo” for peacock, and the French word “ocelle,” meaning the eye of a peacock’s tail feather, the piece comes with an oval 58.08-carat sapphire from Sri Lanka. Though Fanning chose to simplify, removing the necklace’s center gemstone for her 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, to lead with the look of crystal-clear diamonds.

A close-up of Fanning's Cartier necklace at the Golden Globes earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But let’s circle back to the present moment. Grinning from ear to ear and draped in Givenchy on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, it’s a pleasure to watch Fanning have so much fun at a ceremony that can, occasionally, skew toward stuffy. Here’s hoping her enthusiasm channels good luck later, when the winners are named and the trophies handed out.