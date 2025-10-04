Defending her title as the reigning Queen of Easter eggs, Taylor Swift dropped an Easter egg into one of her fashion choices in the theatrical experience for the release of the twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The piece in question is a short sleeve Gucci logo shirt that Sarah Chapelle of @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram immediately recognized when she saw it in footage of the singer in Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

As Chapelle notes, the Gucci shirt, which originally retailed for $590.00 and is no longer available, is a "deep pull" from Swift's wardrobe that she's worn on at least two other notable occasions.

"I’m fresh from the theatre and my showing of The Release Party of a Showgirl—Taylor’s theatrical supporting project to her new album. It’s her effort essentially to democratize her 'secret session' fan experience and continues her approach of turning her music into a communal event," Chapelle wrote in the caption of her post about the singer's long-loved Gucci shirt on Instagram, adding that the 1.5-hour long film, which included the premiere of the music video for Showgirl's lead single, "The Fate of Ophelia," as well as descriptions of each song on the album and behind-the-scenes content from the making of the music video "enhanced the listening experience" for her. "It stood as proof that learning the story behind the song and coupling it with associated visuals makes the art a richer text."

But Chapelle's real revelation about her experience watching The Release Party of a Showgirl came next, when she pointed out the rich history behind one of the shirts Swift can be seen wearing in footage in the film.



"In addition to adding to the rich visuals of the Showgirl world, the film also gave us more casual peeks at Taylor during video rehearsals," Chapelle explained. "While the otter shirt may have gotten more attention, the shirt that drew *my* eye was this Gucci one."

Taylor Swift wearing the Gucci t-shirt seen in The Release Party of a Showgirl in footage from her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana. (Image credit: Instagram / @taylorswiftstyled)

Yes, anything Gucci would serve as a reference to The Life of a Showgirl, but Chapelle pointed out that the t-shirt in question is much more than just that.

"Not just for the subtle 'CANCELLED!' reference ('I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal') but because this is a deep pull from her closet!" Chapelle wrote. "Taylor first wore this shirt to a reputation Tour meet and greet in 2018 and then again in the Miss Americana documentary in 2020."

Taylor Swift wearing the Gucci t-shirt seen in The Release Party of a Showgirl in at a reputation tour meet and greet in—of all places—Kansas City in 2018. (Image credit: Instagram / @taylorswiftstyled)

The Gucci shirt's long history in Swift's wardrobe would be notable enough on its own, but, as Chapelle pointed out, the real eyebrow-raising factor is where she was when she wore it for that Reputation Stadium Tour meet and greet in 2018.

"But the real kicker for me is the city of that meet and greet: Kansas City, MO," Chapelle revealed. "Yes, really!"

When it comes to potentially-meaningful Easter eggs and Taylor Swift, there are no accidents.