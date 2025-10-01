What to Wear to Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Release Party, According to Her Album Covers
Lights, camera, shopping.
When Taylor Swift confirmed her Eras Tour concert film was coming, I had months to curate a Reputation-coded look. This time around, for The Life of a Showgirl's theatrical release, Swift gave me a few days' notice. How would I, plus millions of Swifties, find an outfit worthy of a TaylorNation shout-out on such a tight schedule?
Never fear, your Swiftie godmother is here. (It's me, hi.) Sure, we haven't heard a single snippet of Swift's twelfth studio album, but its aesthetic has been public knowledge for weeks now. On August 12, Swift revealed Showgirl's orange and mint green color story on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. My first instinct was obviously an outfit in that shade range. Swift's Showgirl cardigan—though the perfect rust orange color—felt too predictable. Every Swiftie and their mother could arrive at the movie theater, popcorn and ticket in hand, wearing the $75 knit.
Instead, I started sourcing her several album covers for inspiration. (There's certainly enough variations to choose from.) Securing her rhinestone dress from Area couture requires an "in" with the New York label. Her crystal-cutout jeans—also from Area—are up for grabs.
On the other end of the Showgirl spectrum, there's the pink velvet corset, courtesy of The Blonds Fall 2023. A burgundy corset (also from The Blonds' design studio) showcases the sensual side of a showgirl, rather than the former's poised theatricality.
Channeling these covers—which appear more niche than the others—would impress even the most devoted of Swifties. Don't worry about getting your hands on custom-made corsetry. The picks below will do.
Even if you don't go full Showgirl—in sky-high heels, a fishnet tights, or burlesque-ish bodysuits—at least drape a feather boa around your shoulders.
This may be Swift's most elaborate era yet (in terms of limited-edition vinyl drops,) but just remember what she said. Dress "elegant, luxurious, and charming."
Shop Styles for Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Movie
This list would be incomplete without a corset. (P.S. Swift is especially fond of a Victoria's Secret version.)
Last week, Swifties got a teaser of her Showgirl street style, starring a leather mini skirt.
I suspect Swift will revive her Super Bowl-era Area jeans for a Showgirl event or two.
When Swift's Showgirl isn't in heels, she's wearing lace-up loafers.
Unfortunately, Swift's Manolo Blahniks are no longer $400 off. But these Tuckernuck heels are almost twins.
Finding an orange purse that doesn't read kitschy is no small feat. Snatch this Hammitt one up, while you still can.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.