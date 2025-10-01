When Taylor Swift confirmed her Eras Tour concert film was coming, I had months to curate a Reputation-coded look. This time around, for The Life of a Showgirl's theatrical release, Swift gave me a few days' notice. How would I, plus millions of Swifties, find an outfit worthy of a TaylorNation shout-out on such a tight schedule?

Never fear, your Swiftie godmother is here. (It's me, hi.) Sure, we haven't heard a single snippet of Swift's twelfth studio album, but its aesthetic has been public knowledge for weeks now. On August 12, Swift revealed Showgirl's orange and mint green color story on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. My first instinct was obviously an outfit in that shade range. Swift's Showgirl cardigan—though the perfect rust orange color—felt too predictable. Every Swiftie and their mother could arrive at the movie theater, popcorn and ticket in hand, wearing the $75 knit.

Instead, I started sourcing her several album covers for inspiration. (There's certainly enough variations to choose from.) Securing her rhinestone dress from Area couture requires an "in" with the New York label. Her crystal-cutout jeans—also from Area—are up for grabs.

Taylor Swift embodies Showgirl energy on the album's initial cover. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

On the other end of the Showgirl spectrum, there's the pink velvet corset, courtesy of The Blonds Fall 2023. A burgundy corset (also from The Blonds' design studio) showcases the sensual side of a showgirl, rather than the former's poised theatricality.

Channeling these covers—which appear more niche than the others—would impress even the most devoted of Swifties. Don't worry about getting your hands on custom-made corsetry. The picks below will do.

A round of applause for Taylor's under-appreciated corset cover. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Even if you don't go full Showgirl—in sky-high heels, a fishnet tights, or burlesque-ish bodysuits—at least drape a feather boa around your shoulders.

This may be Swift's most elaborate era yet (in terms of limited-edition vinyl drops,) but just remember what she said. Dress "elegant, luxurious, and charming."

Shop Styles for Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Movie