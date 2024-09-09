Taylor Swift Wears $8,820-Worth of Iconic Gucci Pieces for New York City Double Date Night
The pop star hit the town in a '60s-esque mini dress from the Italian fashion house.
Taylor Swift's fashion evolution has been a rollercoaster, from her 2012 twee in heart-shaped sunglasses and bowler hats to wearing a harness backwards circa 2015. She's settled into a more nuanced wardrobe in recent years, including Folklore flannels, sequin mini dresses for Midnights, and Vivienne Westwood suits for The Tortured Poets Department. And over this past weekend, Swift leaned into her newly luxurious off-duty style alongside boyfriend and Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, in head-to-toe Gucci for a double date night.
Dressed by stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift wore a sleeveless, two-tone tan mini dress, covered in the interlocked GG logo and featuring a high-neck, Twiggy-esque silhouette. She paired the dress with a pair of black sandal block heels and a black leather chained shoulder bag, both with the Italian fashion house's classic horsebit detail. When the meal with Kelce and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes got chilly, she layered a coffee brown trench coat by Gant overtop.
The pop star made the neutral palette pop with all gold jewelry—medium-sized hoop earrings encircling the Louis Vuitton LV logo, a few rings, a bracelet on either wrist, and an appropriately retro bronze coin necklace from the 1970s.
It was a classy closing look for her days-long stretch of headline-making outfits. Last Thursday, she showed up early to the Chiefs season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing a denim Versace corset, matching jean short-shorts, and thigh-high red leather stiletto boots. On Friday, Swift hit her favorite Brooklyn pizza spot, Lucali, in a boxy classic fall boots by Louis Vuitton, a semi-sheer bodysuit with an exposed bra, black hot shorts, and an oversize blazer.
The next day, Swift attended the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster wearing a floral Zimmermann cut-out dress, white strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, and her signature red lip. And yesterday, she hit the US Open in a high-low look, featuring a cherry red and white gingham dress by Reformation, a Gucci Jackie bag, and brown Gucci platform sandal heels.
Taylor Swift has a long history with Gucci. Just in this past year, she's been photographed in burgundy Gucci pumps, butter yellow Gucci mules, and carrying her trusty red Jackie around town. She and Post Malone wear the same black Gucci Jordaan loafers in her music video for "Fortnight," which debuted back in April. Flashback to January, Swift stunned in a custom-made, glittering green Gucci gown at the Golden Globes.
Looking back even further, real Swiftie historians will tell you that her iconic scarf (the one she sings about leaving at Maggie Gyllenaal's house in 2010 on "All Too Well") was a striped, navy and red wool accessory from Gucci. No matter her style era, she's loyal to this label.
