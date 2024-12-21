Taylor Swift Styles an Opulent Crimson Fur Coat Like a Chiefs Game Mini Dress
"She looks so expensive." - Everyone who sees this look.
Here's an oddly specific fashion thought experiment for you: What would it look like if Taylor Swift's Red Era and Midnights Era had a baby and then that baby was raised by Penny Lane from Almost Famous?
Take a moment to picture the outfit that would epitomize that description in your head, and then when you have a lock on the mental image, scroll down to see it come to life, because that's exactly the vibe of the look Swift wore for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, December 21.
The star of the outfit is a Charlotte Simone Lulu Red Afghan Coat—a stunning, crimson red fur coat with boho energy that Swift essentially wore like a mini dress for the game (which also coordinated well with the fur coat Travis Kelce was seen wearing for his tunnel walk ahead of the game).
FWIW, this isn't the first time Swift has worn a Charlotte Simone coat. The "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer wore a black fur coat by the designer to the Poor Things premiere in New York City a little over a year ago, in December 2023 (when she was still firmly in her Midnights Era).
Fans were quick to gush that Swift looks expensive in pics of her arrival at the game, which is fair, considering the $320 coat at the centerpiece of the look was one of the cheapest items in the outfit.
Swift paired the red Charlotte Simone coat with a pair of Sheertex tights (her exact pair—which, according to Taylor Swift Styled, were last seen when the "Fortnight" singer did press to promote her holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm," in 2021—are sold out, but you can shop a similar pair below), black suede knee-high Manolo Blahnik Lina boots, a black fur hat, and a $2,245 red Tod's T Case Tote messenger bag.
Swift also appeared be wearing her go-to NARS "Morocco" lipstick, a warm cinnamon-colored shade she's been wearing for years.
Prior to her coat-clad Chiefs game appearance, Swift was last seen at her Eras Tour wrap party in Kansas City earlier week, where she wore a $4,290 Balmain mini dress styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer and diamond drop earrings by DeBeers (which were valued at $36,000, according to the jeweler's website).
