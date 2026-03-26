For the past two years, Taylor Swift hasn't needed to walk the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet to sweep the ceremony. But after back-to-back years collecting her trophies virtually, the "Opalite" singer and nominee in nine categories this year made her long-awaited return to Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre on March 26.

In her first major appearance of 2026—and her first red carpet styling since her fiery Vivienne Westwood mini dress at the 2025 Grammy Awards—Taylor Swift shut down the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet in a return to Life of a Showgirl style. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer dressed the hitmaker in a custom, pale green velvet corset by Wiederhoeft. The design was modified from the Wiederhoeft runway just for Swift: In a nod to her latest title track's "sequins are forever" lyric, silver sequins dripped from the left side of her corset's neckline down to her right hip. The pale green color story—also found in her Showgirl album visuals—continued head-to-toe with a matching mini skirt and satin open-toe sandal heels by Jimmy Choo.

At last! Taylor Swift arrives at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A version of Wiederhoeft's corsetry from the Spring 2026 runway, which Taylor Swift would customize for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given all the gemstone imagery on her latest album, major sparklers were also a must-have. So Swift accessorized with several shimmering pieces, including a Spinelli Kilcollin tennis bracelet and pair of 18k yellow gold, diamond, and tourmaline drop earrings by Dena Kamp. (They're valued at $36,000, for inquiring minds.) And, of course, her diamond engagement ring by Kindred Lubeck for Artifex Fine: a fitting final touch for what doubled as her first awards-show date night with fiancé Travis Kelce.

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A closer look at Taylor Swift's minty green iHeartRadio Music Awards corset—and her glimmering tourmaline earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Sombr inside the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the red carpets Taylor Swift could visit to start out 2026, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is where she may feel her most bejeweled. She's the ceremony's most decorated artist, ratcheting up 34 career wins in the past decade. At this year's installment, her nine nominations span fan-voted categories (Best Music Video, Best Lyrics), and committee-appointed awards (Artist of the Year, Song of the Year) for her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Early in the night, the. record-breaking Showgirl won Pop Album of the Year. "The album The Life of a Showgirl was really inspired by the energy I felt looking into the crowds and seeing you guys every night," Swift said in her acceptance speech. "This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's how I feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who's here. So thanks for all the vibes."

Swift accepted her award for Pop Album of the Year with a speech thanking her fans, and fiancé Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the fourth-year running that Swift has more nominations than any other attendee. Stylistically, she's breaking with tradition for the occasion. In 2024 and 2025, Swift skipped the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet to send a video message. Her outfit was, naturally, more casual than Grammys gown: Last year, she chose a long-sleeve T-shirt and a Miu Miu skirt. The year before that, an Alix NYC tank top and Jacquie Aiche gold jewelry fit the virtual dress code.

Taylor Swift skipped the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, in favor of a virtual acceptance speech. (And, a Miu Miu mini skirt.) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the preceding years, Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards outfits presented a casual twist on whichever era's style was up for another nomination. (This ceremony isn't nearly as formal as other music awards shows.) 2023's wins for Midnights corresponded with a hooded Alexandre Vauthier bodysuit—coated head-to-toe in dark, shimmering crystals. Before a slate of virtual appearances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Swift also attended in-person wearing a sequined Rosa Bloom bodysuit for Lover, and a cut-out Kaufmanfranco mini dress for 1989.

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Her last in-person appearance arrived in 2023, when she wore (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Swift celebrated her Lover era in a Rosa Bloom romper and Sophia Webster butterfly heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift wore 1989-coded cutouts by Kaufmanfranco to the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Tamara Mellon heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What made the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet worthy of Swift's RSVP, despite skipping the 2026 Grammys and BRIT Awards? Her first acceptance speeches of the night may offer some answers. (Marie Claire editors will update this post when Swift takes the stage.) Swift is also pushing a third single from The Life of a Showgirl, "Elizabeth Taylor," to radio stations this week—hence her IRL support of a show celebrating the best of the airwaves.

No matter what's in store, the night was always expected to pick up where her Life of a Showgirl press tour outfits left off. Swift paired her twelfth album's rollout with stops by Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, each one including a refined take on the sequins and opulent jewelry seen throughout the album's cover art. Where her "Fate of Ophelia" music video and album visuals relied on vintage Bob Mackie and custom Area, her talk show sit-downs came with dresses by David Koma and brocade corsetry by Wiederhoeft—the latter dressing her once again for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. These pieces translated showgirl glamour into rich fabrics and rare jewelry. (The towering feathered headdresses, however, stayed home.)

Taylor Swift has so far limited her formal The Life of a Showgirl-era appearances to talk shows, where she's dressed in David Koma and Wiederhoeft. (Image credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Knowing Taylor Swift, there's more meaning threaded into her 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet outfit than even a dedicated reporter can absorb on the first glance. But trust that as more details and images roll in, we'll understand why this event made the superstar's wish list.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional outfit credits as they become available.