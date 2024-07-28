Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Twinning in Near-Matching Black Dresses

Iconic model and proud mom Cindy Crawford enjoyed some quality mother-daughter time while attending the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Crawford and her look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, attended the event and walked the red carpet in style, twinning in near-identical black dresses.

Gerber sported a miniature, thigh-high black Gucci Spring 2024 dress, featuring thin shoulder straps and a sweetheart neckline. She completed the simple-yet-elegant look with a pair of Gucci Signoria slingback pumps, a $52,500 Anita Ko Hepburn choker, matching Anita Ko Single diamond huggie and pear-shared ruby drop earrings, and a Gucci Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag.

Gerber looked like the spitting image of her famous mom, who wore a similar black dress with a cowl neckline. The model accessorized with a "gold chain necklace, small hoops, a red clutch and an Omega watch," Women's Wear Daily reports.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Women's Wear Daily, Gerber wore her hair down in loose waves, styled by hairdresser Halley Brisker. Makeup artist Naoko Scintu was responsible for her sultry black eyeliner as well as her mauve lipliner.

In a 2017 interview with E! News, Gerber opened up about her mom's career advice and how she has navigated a notoriously cut-through industry while also following in her mother's footsteps.

"My mom just always told me to stay true to myself, be myself, and I think people don’t remind girls of that enough," the young model said at the time. "And I think people might try to change themselves in this industry so just staying grounded and remembering who you are has really helped me get through it."

The proud daughter also said that while she wouldn't qualify her mom as a "stage mom," she is definitely "a mom."

Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She's just calling me whenever I'm working, she's like: 'How's it going? Are you OK? Did you eat? Did you get enough sleep last night? And so it's more like those things," she explained, "which I think any mom would do.

"She's not embarrassing...I mean, a little," she added. "But not that bad. Not that bad."

In a previous interview with the Vancouver Sun, the iconic model also opened up about her daughter becoming a model as well, especially in the age of social media where every "look," whether it's worn on the runway or down a New York City street, is judged and scrutinized.

“So many mothers and daughters are close, and I love being close with Kaia, but it’s also fun for me to see how she conducts herself in a work situation,” Crawford told the publication at the time. “She did commercials with me when she was little,” Crawford says of her daughter’s path into fashion. “When she started getting outside interest, I didn’t push it, but I also didn’t dissuade her from it.

"I felt like it was really up to her. The one advantage I had over my own mother, is that at least I felt I could help her navigate that world. My mother knew nothing about fashion, modeling," she continued. "I’m from a small town in Illinois. So, I felt that I could at least guide her so that she, hopefully, wouldn’t make too many mistakes. Or at least not the same ones that I made.”