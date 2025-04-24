Kaia Gerber is a creature of habit—that's for sure. She has virtually endless funds, yet the model still sticks to a number of fashion favorites she wears down to the bone. She loves plain black leggings, comfy tank tops, a good pair of linen pants, and her $80 J.Crew sweater.

Gerber is equally loyal to a select number of trusted accessories. She hardly goes anywhere without her cherished Paloma Wool Philana bag or a cashmere scarf, and frequently sports logoed baseball caps—often, of her own design. Likewise, Gerber only keeps a few footwear styles in rotation. She switches off between black ballet flats and retro sneakers—here, though, is where she likes to mix things up.

Kaia Gerber's usual sneaker roster includes the Bode x Nike collaboration and a slim-soled pair of Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her sneaker collection is the one place in Gerber's wardrobe that sees a bit of diversity. She regularly wears styles from Nike, New Balance, and Asics, as well as their sister brand Onitsuka Tiger (her favorite, ATM). On April 23, the star added one more beloved shoe brand to that list, when she stepped out wearing a pair of off-white On sneakers while headed to the gym.

This shoemaker may be new to her, but the rest of Gerber's look fell perfectly in-line with her usual aesthetic. All her favorites were represented, with the star decked out in an oversize sweater, bike shorts, and a heather gray knit scarf.

This week, Gerber hit the gym in a new-to-her sneaker brand: On. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On has quickly become one of the buzziest names in the sneaker world, with lifelong loyalists to other brands becoming overnight converts. As their first-ever ambassador, Zendaya is often spotted wearing On designs both in her spare time and for paid campaigns.

The Swedish label is best known for its CloudTech soles, which look like horizontal tubes along the bottom of each shoe. Their chunky silhouette is a departure from Gerber's usuals—but clearly, they work for her workouts. If On could win over Gerber, she won't be the last celebrity on its list of notable fans.

