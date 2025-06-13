Kaia Gerber Turns Tribeca Into Paris With a French Girl Polka-Dot Dress and Ballet Flats
She was a French model in a past life.
In another life, Kaia Gerber was a French girl—and a fashionable one at that. Even though she's an L.A. native, the supermodel's ballet flats, billowy blouses, and timeless midi dresses would fit right in with Parisians. Now that summer's finally here, Gerber's going all in on Euro summer attire, but make it New York.
Most recently, she looked ready for Montmartre for a Tribeca Film Festival appearance on June 12. Before the Gonzo Girl premiere at the SVA Theatre, Gerber was all smiles in head-to-toe French-inspired styles, starting with a little red dress. The halter-neck mini was covered in white polka-dots from the plunging neckline to the asymmetrical hem. It's unclear which designer it's from, but knowing Gerber, it could be a vintage find. Over the past year, after all, she's gone the archival route on the red carpet in vintage Valentino and Givenchy.
To match her romantic dress, Gerber slipped on another French girl staple: white ballet flats. Contrary to her everyday flats from Repetto, these slip-ons felt more elevated, thanks to the two-inch block heel. Then, she carried her rectangular, black shoulder bag with silver hardware, which has accompanied her from L.A. to New York. To finish, the A-lister accessorized with a small pendant necklace and oversized gold hoop earrings.
Gerber's LRD feels so on-brand for 2025, especially with the current polka-dot renaissance. This year alone, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna (to name a few stars), have dressed in dots from Balmain, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and more. However, Gerber was ahead of the curve.
Back in April 2023, she was spotted in a strikingly similar style to her latest look, except this polka-dot piece was from Réalisation Par. Instead of a halter, the sold-out midi dress included thick straps. In true Gerber form, she paired it with Mary Jane flats, courtesy of Taylor Swift's favorite L.A. brand, Dôen. A forest green Celine bag topped it all off.
Now that Gerber's returned to her polka-dot past, I'm following her lead. Turns out, French girl-inspired 'fits don't require a trip abroad.
Shop Polka Dots and Flats Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Princess Eugenie's on a Mission to Save Coral Reefs—And It Starts at Home
'Marie Claire' speaks with the royal about her role in a new ocean conservation exhibit.
-
I Scrolled for Hours to Find the Best Under-$150 Summer Dresses
Affordable styles for every event on your summer calendar.
-
We Had a Luxury Matchmaker Tell Us Just How Realistic 'Materialists' Is
She broke down everything in the film starring Dakota Johnson, from unicorns to non-negotiables.
-
Taylor Swift Scores a $1,590 Track Suit and $6,900 Chanel Bag for a Surprise Stanley Cup Finals Date
The couple made a surprise appearance for Game 4 of the championship.
-
Dua Lipa's Engagement Ring Has a Romantic Backstory—and an Impressive Valuation
It has a romantic backstory, too.
-
Hailey Bieber Packs an Exact Replica of Kendall Jenner's Flip Flops and Jeans for Wine Country
She copy and pasted Kendall Jenner's exact formula.
-
Lola Tung Kicks Off Her Final 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Press Tour in Vintage Dior
She celebrated her hit show's final season in a Galliano-era mini dress.
-
The Beaded Bag Trend Officially Reaches Blake Lively's Technicolor Closet
It's so on-brand for her.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Teaches Pajama Dressing 101 in a Lacy Nightgown, Slippers, and Prada Bag
She elevated a nightgown and slippers with a rare Prada bag.
-
We Did the Chanel Bag Math—Does Their Latest Move Put Your Dream Flap Within Reach?
Does the house's latest move put your dream bag within reach?
-
Zoë Kravitz's The Row Flip-Flops Break This Cardinal New Yorker Style Rule
She makes it look so easy.