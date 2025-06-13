In another life, Kaia Gerber was a French girl—and a fashionable one at that. Even though she's an L.A. native, the supermodel's ballet flats, billowy blouses, and timeless midi dresses would fit right in with Parisians. Now that summer's finally here, Gerber's going all in on Euro summer attire, but make it New York.

Most recently, she looked ready for Montmartre for a Tribeca Film Festival appearance on June 12. Before the Gonzo Girl premiere at the SVA Theatre, Gerber was all smiles in head-to-toe French-inspired styles, starting with a little red dress. The halter-neck mini was covered in white polka-dots from the plunging neckline to the asymmetrical hem. It's unclear which designer it's from, but knowing Gerber, it could be a vintage find. Over the past year, after all, she's gone the archival route on the red carpet in vintage Valentino and Givenchy.

To match her romantic dress, Gerber slipped on another French girl staple: white ballet flats. Contrary to her everyday flats from Repetto, these slip-ons felt more elevated, thanks to the two-inch block heel. Then, she carried her rectangular, black shoulder bag with silver hardware, which has accompanied her from L.A. to New York. To finish, the A-lister accessorized with a small pendant necklace and oversized gold hoop earrings.

Fans mistake Kaia Gerber for a French girl in a red polka-dot dress and ballet flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber's LRD feels so on-brand for 2025, especially with the current polka-dot renaissance. This year alone, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna (to name a few stars), have dressed in dots from Balmain, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and more. However, Gerber was ahead of the curve.

Back in April 2023, she was spotted in a strikingly similar style to her latest look, except this polka-dot piece was from Réalisation Par. Instead of a halter, the sold-out midi dress included thick straps. In true Gerber form, she paired it with Mary Jane flats, courtesy of Taylor Swift's favorite L.A. brand, Dôen. A forest green Celine bag topped it all off.

Kaia Gerber wore a similar red polka-dot mini dress in April 2023. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that Gerber's returned to her polka-dot past, I'm following her lead. Turns out, French girl-inspired 'fits don't require a trip abroad.

Shop Polka Dots and Flats Inspired by Kaia Gerber

