I Thrive On Being an Eccentric Gifter—These Are My Favorite Awe-Inspiring Picks

Festive season is most definitely here, and though it’s known as a time to cherish your loved ones, it’s also the dreaded gifting period. The overwhelming annual task of buying the perfect holiday gift always weighs heavily: You begin by looking for something that’s meaningful but exquisite, small but extravagant, unique but useful, and then more often than not, you end up choosing the easiest option.

However, this year, you’ve got me to help you out. I am your quintessential Type A personality: my closet is organized by color and season, my planner is prewritten, and a 10-step skincare routine is a given. So it comes as no surprise that I like to be the best gift giver there is, and I’ve had a ton of practice. Whether you’re looking for the best gift money can buy or something with sentimental value, below, I’ve got you covered with 30 gifts to wrap up for your loved ones this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Acne Studios Large Face Logo Beanie $180 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Acne Studios’ ribbed-knit beanie is appliqued with the brand’s classic face logo.

(opens in new tab) Otiumberg Tiny Diamond Alphabet Tag Pendant $365 at Otiumberg (opens in new tab) Initialed necklaces are always a good personal gift, and Otiumberg’s miniature diamond-encrusted pendant is the perfect layering piece.

(opens in new tab) G.H.Bass Whitney Weejuns Loafer $155 at G.H.Bass (opens in new tab) Penny loafers will always make for the perfect work shoe. This pair with traditional moc stitching is designed with black and white leather.

(opens in new tab) Beauty Pie Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser $35 at Beauty Pie (opens in new tab) If you really want to go all out, then upgrade their daily face routine with ‎Japanese skincare. My favorite is the Beauty Pie gel-to-oil-to-milk cleansing balm.

(opens in new tab) Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Black Vase $468 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) A piece of home décor that will definitely get the conversation going this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) LVIR Unbalanced Rib-Knit Sweater $173 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Korean brand LVIR adds an asymmetric silhouette to a classic winter wardrobe staple.

(opens in new tab) Hill House Home Cashmere Gloves $75 at Hill House Home (opens in new tab) Add your initials to their gloves to make sure their heart is always on their sleeve.

(opens in new tab) Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Jewelry Box $85 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) A little something to add some dimension to their vanity, Sophie Billie Brahe’s jewelry box is perfect for trinkets. An added bonus is that it’s a holiday gift under $100!

(opens in new tab) The Jacket Maker The Darrio Black Leather Duffle Bag $490 at The Jacket Maker (opens in new tab) One for all those long-haul trips they’ll be taking in the new year.

(opens in new tab) Ugg Classic Ultra Mini $140 at Ugg (opens in new tab) It’s better to grab these when you can because they are the cozy shoe of the season.

(opens in new tab) The Lacquer Company x Rita Konig Belles Rives Small Lacquer Tray $175 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) Home is where the heart is, right? So why not add a little touch of art deco with this yellow scalloped tray?

(opens in new tab) Loewe Anagram Cardholder $290 at 24 Sèvres (opens in new tab) A leather lap of luxury for the ones who are always on the go.

(opens in new tab) EyeBuyDirect Romy Square Ivory Tortoise Eyeglasses $42 at EyeBuyDirect (opens in new tab) Time to give those eye accessories an upgrade with a pair of stunning tortoiseshell square frames.

(opens in new tab) Eberjey Gisele Short Sleeve Jersey Knit Pajamas $118 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) It’s not the holidays without a set of new pajamas. This year, make it this soft jersey Eberjey pair.

(opens in new tab) CIGA Design Series R Denmark Rose Watch $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The CIGA Design silver watch is designed with a white leather strap and a beautiful metallic Danish rose in the center.

(opens in new tab) Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Candle $36 at Sephora (opens in new tab) A scent reminiscent of Southern springtime, Cashmere Kush is a well-balanced, earthy aroma.

(opens in new tab) Khaite Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan $1,540 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) The OG cashmere cardigan. If ever there was a time to go all out for your loved one (or yourself), it’s the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Raey Fringed Geometric-Pattern Wool Scarf $141 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) Raey dominated almost everyone’s wardrobes this year, and its patterned scarf is the next piece to add to your collection.

(opens in new tab) The Jacket Maker Bliss Green Suede Bomber Jacket $270 at The Jacket Maker (opens in new tab) Always go one or two sizes up for that extra-cozy, laid-back look.

(opens in new tab) Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle $165 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) This Stagg kettle is not only built with variable temperature control and a precision-pour spout, but it will look effortlessly chic in your kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX Noise Cancelling Headphones $499 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Wrapped in lambskin leather, these noise-canceling headphones are perfect for zoning out on those much-needed self-care evenings.

(opens in new tab) Kotn Robe $148 at Kotn (opens in new tab) Inspired by historical Algerian textile design, this Kotn robe is crafted from the softest tencel twill.

(opens in new tab) Saint Laurent Opyum YSL Monogram Brooch $495 at MATCHESFASHION (opens in new tab) This iconic Saint Laurent logo is made in Italy from engraved and oxidized metal, which results in a crocodile-effect finish.

(opens in new tab) La Ligne Marin Striped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater $295 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) No one does a striped sweater better than La Ligne. It’s a holiday sweater, but better.

(opens in new tab) Hermès Wool Cashmere Avalon Blanket $1,650 at Fashionphile (opens in new tab) A modern lounge staple. Drape it over your favorite chair, ready to unfold and cozy into.

(opens in new tab) OHOM Ui Plus Self Heating Mug Set $98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The mug that’ll keep your tea or coffee at the perfect temperature.

(opens in new tab) Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set $62 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This Olaplex set features No.0, No.3, No.4, and No.5, which make for the perfect combination to help reduce breakage and split ends.

Tiffany & Co. T Wire Ring $1,150 at Tiffany & Co. (opens in new tab) A small luxury to add under the Christmas tree come December 25.

(opens in new tab) Mixbook Year In Review Photo Book $28 at Mixbook (opens in new tab) Nothing hits the heart quite like a photo book filled with all the treasured moments of the past year.