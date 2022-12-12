I Thrive On Being an Eccentric Gifter—These Are My Favorite Awe-Inspiring Picks

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Festive season is most definitely here, and though it’s known as a time to cherish your loved ones, it’s also the dreaded gifting period. The overwhelming annual task of buying the perfect holiday gift always weighs heavily: You begin by looking for something that’s meaningful but exquisite, small but extravagant, unique but useful, and then more often than not, you end up choosing the easiest option.
However, this year, you’ve got me to help you out. I am your quintessential Type A personality: my closet is organized by color and season, my planner is prewritten, and a 10-step skincare routine is a given. So it comes as no surprise that I like to be the best gift giver there is, and I’ve had a ton of practice. Whether you’re looking for the best gift money can buy or something with sentimental value, below, I’ve got you covered with 30 gifts to wrap up for your loved ones this holiday season.
Acne Studios’ ribbed-knit beanie is appliqued with the brand’s classic face logo.
Initialed necklaces are always a good personal gift, and Otiumberg’s miniature diamond-encrusted pendant is the perfect layering piece.
Penny loafers will always make for the perfect work shoe. This pair with traditional moc stitching is designed with black and white leather.
If you really want to go all out, then upgrade their daily face routine with Japanese skincare. My favorite is the Beauty Pie gel-to-oil-to-milk cleansing balm.
A piece of home décor that will definitely get the conversation going this holiday season.
Korean brand LVIR adds an asymmetric silhouette to a classic winter wardrobe staple.
Add your initials to their gloves to make sure their heart is always on their sleeve.
A little something to add some dimension to their vanity, Sophie Billie Brahe’s jewelry box is perfect for trinkets. An added bonus is that it’s a holiday gift under $100!
One for all those long-haul trips they’ll be taking in the new year.
It’s better to grab these when you can because they are the cozy shoe of the season.
Home is where the heart is, right? So why not add a little touch of art deco with this yellow scalloped tray?
A leather lap of luxury for the ones who are always on the go.
Time to give those eye accessories an upgrade with a pair of stunning tortoiseshell square frames.
It’s not the holidays without a set of new pajamas. This year, make it this soft jersey Eberjey pair.
The CIGA Design silver watch is designed with a white leather strap and a beautiful metallic Danish rose in the center.
A scent reminiscent of Southern springtime, Cashmere Kush is a well-balanced, earthy aroma.
The OG cashmere cardigan. If ever there was a time to go all out for your loved one (or yourself), it’s the holiday season.
Raey dominated almost everyone’s wardrobes this year, and its patterned scarf is the next piece to add to your collection.
Always go one or two sizes up for that extra-cozy, laid-back look.
This Stagg kettle is not only built with variable temperature control and a precision-pour spout, but it will look effortlessly chic in your kitchen.
Wrapped in lambskin leather, these noise-canceling headphones are perfect for zoning out on those much-needed self-care evenings.
Inspired by historical Algerian textile design, this Kotn robe is crafted from the softest tencel twill.
This iconic Saint Laurent logo is made in Italy from engraved and oxidized metal, which results in a crocodile-effect finish.
No one does a striped sweater better than La Ligne. It’s a holiday sweater, but better.
A modern lounge staple. Drape it over your favorite chair, ready to unfold and cozy into.
The mug that’ll keep your tea or coffee at the perfect temperature.
This Olaplex set features No.0, No.3, No.4, and No.5, which make for the perfect combination to help reduce breakage and split ends.
Nothing hits the heart quite like a photo book filled with all the treasured moments of the past year.
With notes of violet accord, cardamom, and cedarwood, this Le Labo scent is perfectly fresh.