I’m a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Sale—Here’s What's in My Cart for Black Friday

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.

Black Friday can be an overwhelming time with every store throwing offers your way, the sheer amount of excess, and let’s not forget the queues to get onto a website. (Yes, even when you avoid physical stores, you’re still waiting!)

Now is when my job comes in handy. In the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I scour my favorite sites in search of investment pieces so that when the time comes, I can go in like a drill sergeant and avoid any impulse purchases. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of doing the same, you’re in luck: Below, I’ve done the hard work for you and curated 30 Black Friday offers that I’ll be adding to my cart today.

(opens in new tab) The Jacket Maker Norma Brown Leather Blazer Was $300, Now $270 at The Jacket Maker (opens in new tab) A leather jacket-and-blazer combo? I’m in! The classic design is finished with a single button and double front pockets.

(opens in new tab) Paco Rabanne Sac Porte Epaul Sparkle Nano Bag Was $950, Now $713 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) A trinket to complete my holiday party look, this Paco Rabanne bag will be sure to get the evening started.

(opens in new tab) Tom Ford Cream Color for Eyes Was $46, Now $23 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This was a staple for me in college, and I’ve decided now is the perfect time to bring it back into my makeup routine.

(opens in new tab) Anine Bing Tiger Sweatshirt Was $180, Now $109 at Anine Bing (opens in new tab) I’ll be adding this Anine Bing cotton sweatshirt to my ever-growing collection.

(opens in new tab) Alighieri Paola and Francesca Gold-Plated Necklace Was $340, Now $238 at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) This gold-plated necklace features the couple of Dante's Divine Comedy sculpted on the pendant.

(opens in new tab) CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series U Blue Planet Was $1,398, Now $1,118 at CIGA Design (opens in new tab) In collaboration with The Earth Day Organization, CIGA Design launched this special-edition set, which includes the limited-edition watch and pendant sealed in a recycled-titanium, eco-friendly reflective case.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Alpaca Beanie Was $60, Now $42 at Everlane (opens in new tab) Crafted with a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified wool, this beanie will keep my ears from falling off this festive season.

(opens in new tab) Our Place Always Pan Was $145, Now $95 at Our Place (opens in new tab) $95 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Frying without any sticking. I’m finally taking the plunge and purchasing this viral pan while it’s on sale.

(opens in new tab) Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water Was $17, Now $13 at Dermstore (opens in new tab) Nothing beats this French pharmacy staple, which doubles as a makeup remover and a morning cleanser.

(opens in new tab) Roselake Fabric Accent Chair & Ottoman Set Was $1,579, Now $989 at Macy's (opens in new tab) I’m in the process of redoing the house and am making my way through my furniture list, and I just know that this Roselake chair will look impeccable in my dining room.

(opens in new tab) Coach Signature Washed Denim Wristlet Was $75, Now $52 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Logomania is showing no signs of leaving, and I’m here for it all. Branded with the signature Coach C’s, this denim pouch has a contrasting leather trim and is finished with a zip top.

(opens in new tab) Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum Was $50, Now $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Need I say more? Dark circles are never cute, and this serum will help aid their destruction.

(opens in new tab) Desmond & Dempsey Soleia Leopard Print Pajamas Was $210, Now $160 at Desmond & Dempsey (opens in new tab) With a slightly tapered leg and a short but loose top, these pajamas make for the ultimate Sunday loungewear.

(opens in new tab) Kate Somerville Exfolikate® Moisturizer Was $76, Now $46 at Sephora (opens in new tab) I’m stocking up on my number-one winter must-have, because Kate Somerville’s Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer is like no other.

(opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs The Director Tote Was $450, Now $270 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Marc Jacobs’ tote is crafted from pebbled faux leather for a sleek and practical design.

(opens in new tab) OneSkin OS-01 Body Topical Supplement Was $100, Now $80 at OneSkin (opens in new tab) I’ve started to think about skin aging now that I’m nearing my 30s, and that doesn’t stop with my face. One Skin’s body cream boosts skin-barrier function and increases hydration.

(opens in new tab) Aquazzura Bow Tie Pump 85 Was $795, Now $596 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) I’m getting ready for all the festive parties we missed out on due to the pandemic, so it's only fair to go out in a pair of Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps.

(opens in new tab) Humanrace Three Minute Facial Set Was $110, Now $88 at SSENSE (opens in new tab) Founded by singer Pharrell Williams, Humanrace creates the perfect skincare regimen for every skin type. It’ll look perfect on your vanity, too.

(opens in new tab) Marine Serre Intarsia-Knit Logo Knitted Vest Was $495, Now $298 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) My love for neutrals knows no bounds, so it takes the most intricate of patterned pieces to pull me out. Marine Serre’s signature half-moon vest takes the trophy.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories ​​Slim-Fit Cable Knit Cardigan Was $149, Now $112 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) Here’s one to wear on cozy winter nights snuggled on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa while Elf plays as loud as ever.

(opens in new tab) BaubleBar Letter Together Blanket Was $108, Now $75 at BaubleBar (opens in new tab) A custom-designed blanket is a household staple, and this BaubleBar piece just ended my search.

(opens in new tab) Uniqlo U Single Breasted Coat Was $100, Now $80 at Uniqlo (opens in new tab) Christophe Lemaire’s Uniqlo U collection has really changed my wardrobe over the last two years, and the classic rain coat is just what I’ll be adding to my cart this holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Siscovers Padma Decorative Pillow Was $124, Now $40 at Macy's (opens in new tab) No matter what anyone says, decorative pillows are not useless and you can never have enough!

(opens in new tab) Artizan Forever Ring Was $55, Now $46 at Artizan (opens in new tab) This 18K gold-plated ring is both hypoallergenic and tarnish resistant.

(opens in new tab) Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara Was $27, Now $10 at Macy's (opens in new tab) Benefit's Badgal Bang! mascara is all volume and zero clumping. It puts the classic Benefit They’re Real mascara to shame.

(opens in new tab) EyeBuyDirect Guru Round Light Golden Sunglasses Was $32, Now $24 at EyeBuyDirect (opens in new tab) A pair of round sunglasses will always look chic and elevate any outfit.

(opens in new tab) Hill House Home Cecil Hand Towels Was $50, Now $39 at Hill House Home (opens in new tab) These will be going straight into the guest bathroom.

(opens in new tab) Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Zipper Tote Was $195, Now $139 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Longchamp’s water-resistant nylon tote is a workwear staple, and the expandable zippers make it the perfect travel companion.

(opens in new tab) OneSkin OS-01 Face Starter Kit Was $120, Now $96 at OneSkin (opens in new tab) The first of its kind, the OS-01 Face Starter Kit targets your skin on a molecular level to improve skin texture.