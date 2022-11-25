I’m a Shopping Editor Who Loves a Sale—Here’s What's in My Cart for Black Friday

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.
Black Friday can be an overwhelming time with every store throwing offers your way, the sheer amount of excess, and let’s not forget the queues to get onto a website. (Yes, even when you avoid physical stores, you’re still waiting!)
Now is when my job comes in handy. In the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I scour my favorite sites in search of investment pieces so that when the time comes, I can go in like a drill sergeant and avoid any impulse purchases. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the thought of doing the same, you’re in luck: Below, I’ve done the hard work for you and curated 30 Black Friday offers that I’ll be adding to my cart today.
A leather jacket-and-blazer combo? I’m in! The classic design is finished with a single button and double front pockets.
A trinket to complete my holiday party look, this Paco Rabanne bag will be sure to get the evening started.
This was a staple for me in college, and I’ve decided now is the perfect time to bring it back into my makeup routine.
I’ll be adding this Anine Bing cotton sweatshirt to my ever-growing collection.
This gold-plated necklace features the couple of Dante's Divine Comedy sculpted on the pendant.
In collaboration with The Earth Day Organization, CIGA Design launched this special-edition set, which includes the limited-edition watch and pendant sealed in a recycled-titanium, eco-friendly reflective case.
Crafted with a blend of alpaca and RWS-certified wool, this beanie will keep my ears from falling off this festive season.
Frying without any sticking. I’m finally taking the plunge and purchasing this viral pan while it’s on sale.
Nothing beats this French pharmacy staple, which doubles as a makeup remover and a morning cleanser.
I’m in the process of redoing the house and am making my way through my furniture list, and I just know that this Roselake chair will look impeccable in my dining room.
Logomania is showing no signs of leaving, and I’m here for it all. Branded with the signature Coach C’s, this denim pouch has a contrasting leather trim and is finished with a zip top.
Need I say more? Dark circles are never cute, and this serum will help aid their destruction.
With a slightly tapered leg and a short but loose top, these pajamas make for the ultimate Sunday loungewear.
I’m stocking up on my number-one winter must-have, because Kate Somerville’s Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer is like no other.
Marc Jacobs’ tote is crafted from pebbled faux leather for a sleek and practical design.
I’ve started to think about skin aging now that I’m nearing my 30s, and that doesn’t stop with my face. One Skin’s body cream boosts skin-barrier function and increases hydration.
I’m getting ready for all the festive parties we missed out on due to the pandemic, so it's only fair to go out in a pair of Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps.
Founded by singer Pharrell Williams, Humanrace creates the perfect skincare regimen for every skin type. It’ll look perfect on your vanity, too.
My love for neutrals knows no bounds, so it takes the most intricate of patterned pieces to pull me out. Marine Serre’s signature half-moon vest takes the trophy.
Here’s one to wear on cozy winter nights snuggled on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa while Elf plays as loud as ever.
A custom-designed blanket is a household staple, and this BaubleBar piece just ended my search.
Christophe Lemaire’s Uniqlo U collection has really changed my wardrobe over the last two years, and the classic rain coat is just what I’ll be adding to my cart this holiday season.
No matter what anyone says, decorative pillows are not useless and you can never have enough!
This 18K gold-plated ring is both hypoallergenic and tarnish resistant.
Benefit's Badgal Bang! mascara is all volume and zero clumping. It puts the classic Benefit They’re Real mascara to shame.
A pair of round sunglasses will always look chic and elevate any outfit.
These will be going straight into the guest bathroom.
Longchamp’s water-resistant nylon tote is a workwear staple, and the expandable zippers make it the perfect travel companion.
The first of its kind, the OS-01 Face Starter Kit targets your skin on a molecular level to improve skin texture.