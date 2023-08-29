My Birthday Unofficially Marks the Start of Fall—I’m Bookmarking These Pieces for the Big Day

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Fall may officially begin on September 23, but since September 1 is my birthday, I like to get a head start on my favorite sartorial season. If I’m being honest, I’ve never been big on celebrating my birthday, but celebrating fall fashion is a different story. I’ll take any excuse to shop for myself, and the fact that all my favorite brands are dropping their fall collections just in time for my birthday is as good a reason as any.
Between all the new arrivals and endless recommendations from my co-workers, I’ve been inundated with shopping inspo lately. Cozy knits, suede sneakers, chic hats, and cool-weather beauty products are just the beginning, so read on to see all the pieces I’ve added to my wish list to ring in my 29th year.
I already own the black-striped version of this iconic sweater, but I love it so much I need the cream-striped version, too.
Ever since it came out with a denim collection, Raey has been my go-to for fall pants . I’ll be adding these wide-leg jeans to my cart stat.
A pink-and-brown powder blush is the perfect blend for fall.
This neon-green cashmere polo by Lisa Yang is the comfiest thing I have ever felt. I’ll be living in it through the winter.
Samba sneakers are a bona fide staple at this point, but the Wales Bonner editions are the most elite.
I’m a sucker for anything with a logo, and this piece is a mainstay in my wardrobe.
A twist on an everyday essential, these Khaite jeans have a wide, cropped silhouette finished with unexpected front seams.
Enriched with a high concentration of pigments, this nude Chanel nail color will always be my favorite.
These will be my first pair of New Balance sneakers, so I’m going all out with olive-green and mesh accents.
As a British girl, I will always hold a special place in my heart (and my closet) for Topshop. I’m adding this classic outerwear piece to my collection this season.
I’ve moved away from full-coverage foundation as I’ve gotten older. This lightweight Chanel product just does it for me.
Green is becoming an ongoing theme for the upcoming season. This olive sweatshirt is made of pure cotton and marked with the brand’s simple logo.
A warrior queen is engraved on the coin pendant of this layerable necklace, which is made from recycled 18-karat gold vermeil.
I can thank Hailey Bieber for helping me rediscover my love for this iconic lip liner.
I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve damaged my AirPods. This leather case is one of the more practical gifts I’m giving to myself.
The classic fall color aside, the thing I love most about this Chanel lipstick is that it’s refillable. I’m trying to make more sensible purchases now that I’m getting older, and this is definitely one.
With notes of pink pepper, lime, and musk, this eau de toilette is a little more energetic than the brand’s minimalist Molecule 01 scent.
As I get older, I’m noticing more dark circles under my eyes. This under-eye corrector helps.
I don’t have any reason to buy this chic, boxy jacket other than the fact that I just want it.
Embroidered with the iconic Ralph Lauren pony, my cotton cap has earned me so many compliments this year, so I’m buying this neutral version next.
The mother of all scarves, this bouclé piece from Filippa K will get me through the London winter.
It’s never too early to start on my festive pieces, and I live for a Fair Isle moment.
This iconic bag in muted tan is honestly my best find all year. My birthday is made!
I couldn’t find a chicer or more comfortable pair of knee-high boots if I tried.
Don’t come for me, but I will never stop adding chic and comfy white shirts to my closet.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
