My Birthday Unofficially Marks the Start of Fall—I’m Bookmarking These Pieces for the Big Day

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Fall may officially begin on September 23, but since September 1 is my birthday, I like to get a head start on my favorite sartorial season. If I’m being honest, I’ve never been big on celebrating my birthday, but celebrating fall fashion is a different story. I’ll take any excuse to shop for myself, and the fact that all my favorite brands are dropping their fall collections just in time for my birthday is as good a reason as any.

Between all the new arrivals and endless recommendations from my co-workers, I’ve been inundated with shopping inspo lately. Cozy knits, suede sneakers, chic hats, and cool-weather beauty products are just the beginning, so read on to see all the pieces I’ve added to my wish list to ring in my 29th year.

Toteme Striped Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater $570 at Net-a-Porter I already own the black-striped version of this iconic sweater, but I love it so much I need the cream-striped version, too.

Raey Extra Fold Lyocell Wide-Leg Jeans $255 at MatchesFashion Ever since it came out with a denim collection, Raey has been my go-to for fall pants . I’ll be adding these wide-leg jeans to my cart stat.

Chanel Douceur D’équinoxe Blush in Beige & Corail $65 at Chanel A pink-and-brown powder blush is the perfect blend for fall.

Lisa Yang Ashley Cashmere Sweater $425 at Net-a-Porter This neon-green cashmere polo by Lisa Yang is the comfiest thing I have ever felt. I’ll be living in it through the winter.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Sl72 Leather-Trim Knit Trainers $180 at MatchesFashion Samba sneakers are a bona fide staple at this point, but the Wales Bonner editions are the most elite.

Rag & Bone Beige Addie Beanie $196 at Ssense Nothing says fall like a new beanie.

Frame Ritz Paris Embroidered Cashmere Sweater $650 at Net-a-Porter I’m a sucker for anything with a logo, and this piece is a mainstay in my wardrobe.

Khaite Hugo Front-Seam High-Rise Cropped Jeans $520 at MatchesFashion A twist on an everyday essential, these Khaite jeans have a wide, cropped silhouette finished with unexpected front seams.

Chico’s Gold Tone Huggie Hoops $30 at Chico’s Nothing says sophisticated more than a pair of gold earrings.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in Légende $32 at Chanel Enriched with a high concentration of pigments, this nude Chanel nail color will always be my favorite.

Madewell Ribbed Long Sweater Vest $80 at Madewell This’ll get me through those seasonal in-between days.

New Balance 550 Suede And Mesh Trainers $152 at MatchesFashion These will be my first pair of New Balance sneakers, so I’m going all out with olive-green and mesh accents.

Topshop Oversize Bomber Jacket $102 at Nordstrom As a British girl, I will always hold a special place in my heart (and my closet) for Topshop. I’m adding this classic outerwear piece to my collection this season.

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch in B20 $70 at Chanel I’ve moved away from full-coverage foundation as I’ve gotten older. This lightweight Chanel product just does it for me.

Museum of Peace & Quiet Mid Century Crewneck Sweatshirt $150 at Nordstrom Green is becoming an ongoing theme for the upcoming season. This olive sweatshirt is made of pure cotton and marked with the brand’s simple logo.

Monica Vinader Goddess Coin Pendant Necklace $330 at Nordstrom A warrior queen is engraved on the coin pendant of this layerable necklace, which is made from recycled 18-karat gold vermeil.

Make Up For Ever Lip Pencil in Caffeine $22 at Sephora I can thank Hailey Bieber for helping me rediscover my love for this iconic lip liner.

Pedro Shoes Leather Airpod Case $40 at Pedro Shoes I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve damaged my AirPods. This leather case is one of the more practical gifts I’m giving to myself.

Chanel Rouge Allure L’extrait in 818 $40 at Chanel The classic fall color aside, the thing I love most about this Chanel lipstick is that it’s refillable. I’m trying to make more sensible purchases now that I’m getting older, and this is definitely one.

Escentric Molecules Escentric 01 Eau De Toilette $95 at Bloomingdale’s With notes of pink pepper, lime, and musk, this eau de toilette is a little more energetic than the brand’s minimalist Molecule 01 scent.

Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector With Brush Was $34, Now $28 at QVC As I get older, I’m noticing more dark circles under my eyes. This under-eye corrector helps.

COS Boxy-Fit Double-Faced Wool Jacket $190 at COS I don’t have any reason to buy this chic, boxy jacket other than the fact that I just want it.

Muk Luks Fairisle Flip Gloves $31 at QVC Another seasonal staple.

Polo Ralph Lauren Pony Chino Baseball Cap $50 at Bloomingdale’s Embroidered with the iconic Ralph Lauren pony, my cotton cap has earned me so many compliments this year, so I’m buying this neutral version next.

SheGlam Take a Hint Lip Tint in Birthday Lips $5 at SheGlam This lip-tint shade is aptly named.

Filippa K Tan Bouclé Scarf $330 at Ssense The mother of all scarves, this bouclé piece from Filippa K will get me through the London winter.

Memoi Fair Isle Cashmere Crew Socks $21 at QVC It’s never too early to start on my festive pieces, and I live for a Fair Isle moment.

Gucci Pre-Owned Bamboo Turnlock Shoulder Bag $750 at QVC This iconic bag in muted tan is honestly my best find all year. My birthday is made!

Pedro Shoes Twigs Knee Boots $117 at Pedro Shoes I couldn’t find a chicer or more comfortable pair of knee-high boots if I tried.

Chico’s No Iron Stretch 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Was $90, Now $68 at Chico’s Don’t come for me, but I will never stop adding chic and comfy white shirts to my closet.