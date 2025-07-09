I am many things: a shopping editor, a trendy sneakers superfan, and an all-black outfit enthusiast no matter the season. One thing I am not? A Nordstrom cardholder—so for me, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins later this month. However, I did some digging and found plenty of on-sale finds at the retailer that you can shop early for less.

Consider this your official primer for the Anniversary Sale, a test run if you will. The actual sale runs from Saturday, July 12, to August 3, offering shoppers like me discounts on a wide range of products, from fan-favorite sneakers to fashionable, affordable basics. The discounts arrive just in time to refresh your mid-season wardrobe and stock up on early fall picks (yes, fall fashion will be coming sooner than you think).

Ahead, I found many editor-approved deals that you can get for less, like under-$50 linen pants that look designer , a pair of red retro sneakers I’ve been eyeing for months, and much more.