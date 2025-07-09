You Don't Have to Have A Nordy Club Credit Card to Shop These Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

I am many things: a shopping editor, a trendy sneakers superfan, and an all-black outfit enthusiast no matter the season. One thing I am not? A Nordstrom cardholder—so for me, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins later this month. However, I did some digging and found plenty of on-sale finds at the retailer that you can shop early for less.

Consider this your official primer for the Anniversary Sale, a test run if you will. The actual sale runs from Saturday, July 12, to August 3, offering shoppers like me discounts on a wide range of products, from fan-favorite sneakers to fashionable, affordable basics. The discounts arrive just in time to refresh your mid-season wardrobe and stock up on early fall picks (yes, fall fashion will be coming sooner than you think).

Ahead, I found many editor-approved deals that you can get for less, like under-$50 linen pants that look designer, a pair of red retro sneakers I’ve been eyeing for months, and much more.

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)

I own and love these linen pants. They're so soft, fit perfectly, and are endlessly versatile.

The Charles Crop Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Charles Crop Trench Coat (Was $328)

Like I said, fall fashion is going to come up quick. This cropped trench will help.

Studio Half Zip Top
Vuori
Studio Half Zip Top (Was $88)

Vuori is the Kaia Gerber-approved brand fashion girls have been loving for years.

Sway Ballet Flat
ALOHAS
Sway Ballet Flats (Were $220)

Upgrade your summer flat rotation with this pair from Alohas.

'90s Ripped Mid Rise Crop Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Ripped Mid Rise Crop Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans (Were $238)

I swear by Agolde jeans, and this pair is my current favorite.

Open Edit, Jamie Block Heel Sandals (Were $60)
Open Edit
Jamie Block Heel Sandals (Were $60)

Everyone could use a new pair of nude heeled sandals.

Somewhere Pointelle Camisole & Shorts Pajamas
Honeydew
Somewhere Pointelle Camisole & Shorts Pajamas (Were $59)

How sweet are these pajamas?

Vuori, Allthefeels™ Shorts (Were $64)

Vuori
Allthefeels™ Shorts (Were $64)

I love the color of these sporty shorts.

Nordstrom, Moonlight Eco Easy Rib Pajamas (Were $85)
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Easy Rib Pajamas (Were $85)

My mom swears by these Nordstrom-brand pajamas.

X Farm Rio Tropical Flip Flop
Havaianas
X Farm Rio Tropical Flip Flops (Were $38)

These are a summer classic—always.

Tb.490 Club Sneaker
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Club Sneakers (Were $240)

I love the texture on this pair of sleek sneakers.

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Found: The perfect summer work shoes.

Baggy High Waist Mid Thigh Denim Shorts
Levi's
Baggy High Waist Mid Thigh Denim Shorts (Were $70)

Jorts continue to be a fashion girl favorite.

Rib Cotton Polo
Vince
Rib Cotton Polo (Was $195)

I love how simple this polo top is.

Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt
Caslon
Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt (Was $90)

Linen skirts are a no-brainer, warm-weather basic.

Mixed Media Asymmetric Neck Midi Dress
En Saison
Mixed Media Asymmetric Neck Midi Dress (Was $124)

Like I said—I love an all-black outfit.

Nordstrom, Cotton Poplin Tiered A-Line Dress (Was $125)
Nordstrom
Cotton Poplin Tiered A-Line Dress (Was $125)

Chocolate brown is the unexpected summer color trend I'm loving right now.

Awar Ballerina Flat
The Row
Awar Ballerina Flats (Were $1,340)

These flats from The Row won't be in stock for long.

Caslon , Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)
Caslon
Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

This is your call to stock up on these under-$50 linen button-downs.

Taleda Belted High Waist Virgin Wool Shorts
BOSS
Taleda Belted High Waist Virgin Wool Shorts (Were $278)

Bermuda shorts are so sleek.

Pinstripe Cutaway Long Vest
Madewell
Pinstripe Cutaway Long Vest (Was $128)

I would easily pair them with a sleek vest.

Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt
Zella
Luxe French Terry Sweatshirt (Was $59)

Zella is one of those under-the-radar brands fashion girls love.

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

I love these racing red sneakers.

Feathers Hipster Briefs
Natori
Feathers Hipster Briefs (Were $32)

Experts know that the best way to shop the sale is to buy your favorite under-layers.

Mentone Half Zip Sweater
Varley
Mentone Half Zip Sweater (Was $148)

It's time to invest in a cool new sweater.

Cable Knit Openwork Sweater
MANGO
Cable Knit Openwork Sweater (Was $60)

Cable-knits are a forever fall classic.

