You Don't Have to Have A Nordy Club Credit Card to Shop These Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals
25 pieces you can shop ahead of time.
I am many things: a shopping editor, a trendy sneakers superfan, and an all-black outfit enthusiast no matter the season. One thing I am not? A Nordstrom cardholder—so for me, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially begins later this month. However, I did some digging and found plenty of on-sale finds at the retailer that you can shop early for less.
Consider this your official primer for the Anniversary Sale, a test run if you will. The actual sale runs from Saturday, July 12, to August 3, offering shoppers like me discounts on a wide range of products, from fan-favorite sneakers to fashionable, affordable basics. The discounts arrive just in time to refresh your mid-season wardrobe and stock up on early fall picks (yes, fall fashion will be coming sooner than you think).
Ahead, I found many editor-approved deals that you can get for less, like under-$50 linen pants that look designer, a pair of red retro sneakers I’ve been eyeing for months, and much more.
I own and love these linen pants. They're so soft, fit perfectly, and are endlessly versatile.
Like I said, fall fashion is going to come up quick. This cropped trench will help.
Vuori is the Kaia Gerber-approved brand fashion girls have been loving for years.
Jorts continue to be a fashion girl favorite.
Chocolate brown is the unexpected summer color trend I'm loving right now.
This is your call to stock up on these under-$50 linen button-downs.
