Here's the Must-Have Activewear Item Editors Bring to All Their Workouts

It only takes one item to elevate your workout routine, and our new favorite is the Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket by FP Movement. The boxy, oversized silhouette makes it the perfect layering piece for any outdoor adventure, and it comes in a range of colors, so there's something for everyone. We like to wear it to early morning workout sessions or when strolling around the city at night. Its versatility is what caught our attention—it has a packable design that allows it to fold into a comfy travel pillow. (No more uncomfortable flights or train rides!) It's also available as a relaxed pullover, which is lightweight, warm, and not too bulky. Keep scrolling to shop this must-have wardrobe piece and more activewear favorites. You won't regret it.
Shop More FP Movement Favorites
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
-
