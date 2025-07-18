It’s been a long time since I’ve been tempted to stalk the M.A.C. Cosmetics website for a new release, but the brand has transported me back to the good old days with its latest collaboration. In celebration of National Lipstick Day, M.A.C. partnered with two celebrities, model Alex Consani and rapper J.T., to release lip combo kits. These offerings are designed to be super wearable for the average makeup consumer and serve as a full, standalone lip look without having to rely on any other formulas in your collection.

Both kits include various lip formulas in hand-selected shades that both Consani and J.T. reach for the most. The model opted for a lip pencil in the shade Whirl, the Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Warm Teddy, and the Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Clear. However, I was immediately drawn to J.T.’s bundle, which includes nostalgic products like Chestnut Lip Pencil, the Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Lipstick Snob, and clear Lipglass.

As a limited edition bundle, J.T.’s collection is currently sold out online, thanks to quite a few viral TikTok videos. Though you can still buy the kit at a few freestanding stores, the beauty of this collaboration is that the items included are all available as part of M.A.C.’s permanent collection. Translation? You can buy a stand-alone product even if you missed out on the drop.

If you've been contemplating whether or not to make a trip to your local M.A.C. store or counter, allow me to convince you: Do it. I’ve been wearing this lip combination non-stop, and don't have plans of slowing down any time soon.

The Formula

The main player in J.T.’s kit is the Lipstick Snob lipstick. A light, neutral pink, it comes in M.A.C.’s “macximal” matte formula, which essentially just means that it offloads a ton of pigment without any shine. A far cry from the brand’s retromatte formula, which can sometimes feel a little dry, this version glides onto the lips sans any tugging, and it has maximum staying power.

Another reason I recommend purchasing this collection as individual products is that M.A.C.’s lipglass formula is known for being a bit controversial. I can attest to the fact that this is an extremely thick and tacky gloss, and on one hand, it could be a sensory nightmare for some folks, especially if you wear your hair down often. That said, I also believe that this is hands down one of the glossiest lip products on the market, and its viscosity makes it one of the most long-wear formulas in my collection. I highly recommend going to a M.A.C. counter in person and trying this lip gloss for yourself instead of blind buying it, because if you get your hands on the full collection and don’t love it, you’ll have to return all three lip products featured in the kit.

The last item in the set, Chestnut Lip Pencil, has been a staple for decades at this point. It’s a deep brown shade that can make even the lightest of lipstick colors look amazing on deep skin, as evidenced by the way it transforms this light pink shade in the collection from looking scary to being sumptuous.

The Application

Ariel Baker testing the M.A.C. x J.T. lip combination. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

When applying the shades from the kit, I always start with the lip pencil and outline my lips in my signature overlining technique. I then blend the liner out so that the color is more diffused into my natural lip color. This will create a beautiful gradient when I apply the lipstick.

Next, I gently tap Lipstick Snob onto the middle of my lips and pat it in with my fingers. I’ve found that when I apply it too heavily, the pink tones take over the brown and defeat the purpose of the lip liner. Lastly, I apply Lipglass onto the center of my lip and blend it outward—this keeps the colors from getting too muddled and also allows me to control where the gloss ends up.

The Wear Time

This is one of my longest-wearing lip combinations, and I believe it’s due to the lip gloss. Usually, I can get about three hours of perfect wear out of this look before I have to eat, and even then, I only notice a loss of color in the center of my lips. (Nothing that an extra dab of lipstick and gloss can't fix!)

I'll usually take the combination off and reapply it myself because I want the application to look fresh at all times, not because the color becomes patchy or the formula is uncomfortable on my lips. M.A.C. has truly perfected the art of a comfortable, long-wear lip.

Takeaways

In short, this collaboration is a brilliant move that spotlights the incredible formulas included in M.A.C.'s permanent collection. I love the fact that the items featured in the kit can still be easily purchased at any M.A.C. counter or standalone store, and even online and in-store at Ulta.

And it isn't just the products in this collab—M.A.C. Cosmetics is truly one of my hero beauty brands, so keep reading to see a few more from the brand that I always recommend keeping in your makeup bag.

MAC Skinfinish Sunstruck Matte Bronzer Powder in Matte Deep Golden $36 at Ulta This is one of my favorite bronzers of all time and I've been reaching for it much more in the warm summer months. MAC Powder Blush in Melba $32 at MAC M.A.C.'s powder blushes are some of the best on the market, hand's down. MAC Mineralize Skinfinish Powder Highlighter in Global Glow $43 at Ulta Everyone knows and loves gold deposit, but people with neutral undertones should look to Global Glow. MAC Hyper Real Serumizer $65 at Ulta M.A.C. also has some really impressive skin prep, and at the forefront is one of my favorite products of all time, the Hyper Real Serumizer. MAC Strobe Beam Liquid Blush $30 at Ulta A recent favorite of mine is the Strobe Beam Liquid Blush. My go-to shade is Unsweetened.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.